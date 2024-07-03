Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹1,660.05
Prev. Close₹1,656.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,443.18
Day's High₹1,670
Day's Low₹1,602
52 Week's High₹2,074.8
52 Week's Low₹967.3
Book Value₹275.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)69,448.79
P/E0
EPS2.68
Divi. Yield0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
400.9
400.9
400.9
400.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,433.8
6,248.4
5,968.4
5,080
Net Worth
6,834.7
6,649.3
6,369.3
5,480.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
4,054.2
2,992.5
2,176.4
3,261.3
yoy growth (%)
35.47
37.49
-33.26
33.13
Raw materials
-834.9
0
0
0
As % of sales
20.59
0
0
0
Employee costs
-206.8
-155.7
-161.5
-122
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
317.09
255.6
308.2
445.5
Depreciation
-306.4
-55.8
-69.8
-50.4
Tax paid
-23
-23.6
18.7
-44.8
Working capital
54.09
-792.8
37.9
267.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.47
37.49
-33.26
33.13
Op profit growth
126.7
-6.72
-22.99
-17.2
EBIT growth
71.89
-5.82
-25.06
-14.4
Net profit growth
-8.27
-60.69
47.31
-3.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,877.1
8,315
6,389.5
7,241.9
8,124.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,877.1
8,315
6,389.5
7,241.9
8,124.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,559.5
781.7
1,018.6
3,036.1
160.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Irfan Razack
Joint Managing Director
Rezwan Razack
Whole-time Director
Noaman Razack
Whole-time Director
Uzma Irfan
Independent Director
K Jagdish Reddy
Independent Director
Pangal Ranganath Nayak
Independent Director
Neelam Chhiber
Independent Director
S N Nagendra
Reports by Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
Summary
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is one of the leading real estate development companies with projects in residential, office, retail and hospitality segment. Its operations are spread across South India, Pune, Goa and Ahmedabad. The company has completed more than 281 real estate projects of over 167 million sq. ft.. They have developed a diversified portfolio of real estate development projects focusing on projects in the residential (including apartments, villas, plotted developments and integrated townships), commercial (including corporate office blocks, built-to-suit facilities, technology parks and campuses and SEZs), hospitality (including hotels, resorts and serviced accommodation) and retail (including shopping malls) segments of the real estate industry.The company also offers a variety of services through their real estate services business, which includes the provision of property management services for their commercial and residential developments, sub-leasing and fit-out services, project and construction management services, interior solutions services, mall management services and the operation of their hospitality projects. Prestige Estates Projects Ltd commenced operations as a partnership firm on April 1, 1986, under the name and style of Prestige Estates and Properties. The partners of the firm were the Late S. Razack, Irfan Razack, Rezwan Razack and Sameera Noaman. In March 31, 1997, the partnership firm was reconstituted between Late S. Razack, Irfan Raza
The Prestige Estates Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1612.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is ₹69448.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is 0 and 6.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prestige Estates Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is ₹967.3 and ₹2074.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.99%, 3 Years at 51.91%, 1 Year at 31.63%, 6 Month at -7.97%, 3 Month at -5.67% and 1 Month at -3.94%.
