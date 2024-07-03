Summary

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is one of the leading real estate development companies with projects in residential, office, retail and hospitality segment. Its operations are spread across South India, Pune, Goa and Ahmedabad. The company has completed more than 281 real estate projects of over 167 million sq. ft.. They have developed a diversified portfolio of real estate development projects focusing on projects in the residential (including apartments, villas, plotted developments and integrated townships), commercial (including corporate office blocks, built-to-suit facilities, technology parks and campuses and SEZs), hospitality (including hotels, resorts and serviced accommodation) and retail (including shopping malls) segments of the real estate industry.The company also offers a variety of services through their real estate services business, which includes the provision of property management services for their commercial and residential developments, sub-leasing and fit-out services, project and construction management services, interior solutions services, mall management services and the operation of their hospitality projects. Prestige Estates Projects Ltd commenced operations as a partnership firm on April 1, 1986, under the name and style of Prestige Estates and Properties. The partners of the firm were the Late S. Razack, Irfan Razack, Rezwan Razack and Sameera Noaman. In March 31, 1997, the partnership firm was reconstituted between Late S. Razack, Irfan Raza

