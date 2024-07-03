iifl-logo-icon 1
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Share Price

1,612.35
(-2.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:09:59 PM

  • Open1,660.05
  • Day's High1,670
  • 52 Wk High2,074.8
  • Prev. Close1,656.25
  • Day's Low1,602
  • 52 Wk Low 967.3
  • Turnover (lac)3,443.18
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value275.63
  • EPS2.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)69,448.79
  • Div. Yield0.1
  • Open1,734.2
  • Day's High1,756.95
  • Spot1,751.8
  • Prev. Close1,737.05
  • Day's Low1,694
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot325
  • OI(Chg %)-10,725 (-2.07%)
  • Roll Over%0.51
  • Roll Cost7.85
  • Traded Vol.6,64,625 (-23.24%)
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

1,660.05

Prev. Close

1,656.25

Turnover(Lac.)

3,443.18

Day's High

1,670

Day's Low

1,602

52 Week's High

2,074.8

52 Week's Low

967.3

Book Value

275.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

69,448.79

P/E

0

EPS

2.68

Divi. Yield

0.1

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.8

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Prestige Estates reports ~77.4% decline in Q2 net profit

30 Oct 2024|10:41 AM

Prestige Estate Projects has bought an estimated 17.45 acres of property in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The projected acquisition cost is ₹462 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Prestige Estates net profit up by 3.4% y-o-y

1 Aug 2024|01:56 PM

EBITDA increased by 51.2% to ₹796.3 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹526.7 crore in the same period last year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

1 Aug 2024|08:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:28 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.94%

Non-Promoter- 35.75%

Institutions: 35.75%

Non-Institutions: 3.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

400.9

400.9

400.9

400.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,433.8

6,248.4

5,968.4

5,080

Net Worth

6,834.7

6,649.3

6,369.3

5,480.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

4,054.2

2,992.5

2,176.4

3,261.3

yoy growth (%)

35.47

37.49

-33.26

33.13

Raw materials

-834.9

0

0

0

As % of sales

20.59

0

0

0

Employee costs

-206.8

-155.7

-161.5

-122

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

317.09

255.6

308.2

445.5

Depreciation

-306.4

-55.8

-69.8

-50.4

Tax paid

-23

-23.6

18.7

-44.8

Working capital

54.09

-792.8

37.9

267.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.47

37.49

-33.26

33.13

Op profit growth

126.7

-6.72

-22.99

-17.2

EBIT growth

71.89

-5.82

-25.06

-14.4

Net profit growth

-8.27

-60.69

47.31

-3.26

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,877.1

8,315

6,389.5

7,241.9

8,124.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,877.1

8,315

6,389.5

7,241.9

8,124.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,559.5

781.7

1,018.6

3,036.1

160.9

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Irfan Razack

Joint Managing Director

Rezwan Razack

Whole-time Director

Noaman Razack

Whole-time Director

Uzma Irfan

Independent Director

K Jagdish Reddy

Independent Director

Pangal Ranganath Nayak

Independent Director

Neelam Chhiber

Independent Director

S N Nagendra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

Summary

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is one of the leading real estate development companies with projects in residential, office, retail and hospitality segment. Its operations are spread across South India, Pune, Goa and Ahmedabad. The company has completed more than 281 real estate projects of over 167 million sq. ft.. They have developed a diversified portfolio of real estate development projects focusing on projects in the residential (including apartments, villas, plotted developments and integrated townships), commercial (including corporate office blocks, built-to-suit facilities, technology parks and campuses and SEZs), hospitality (including hotels, resorts and serviced accommodation) and retail (including shopping malls) segments of the real estate industry.The company also offers a variety of services through their real estate services business, which includes the provision of property management services for their commercial and residential developments, sub-leasing and fit-out services, project and construction management services, interior solutions services, mall management services and the operation of their hospitality projects. Prestige Estates Projects Ltd commenced operations as a partnership firm on April 1, 1986, under the name and style of Prestige Estates and Properties. The partners of the firm were the Late S. Razack, Irfan Razack, Rezwan Razack and Sameera Noaman. In March 31, 1997, the partnership firm was reconstituted between Late S. Razack, Irfan Raza
Company FAQs

What is the Prestige Estates Projects Ltd share price today?

The Prestige Estates Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1612.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is ₹69448.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is 0 and 6.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prestige Estates Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is ₹967.3 and ₹2074.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd?

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.99%, 3 Years at 51.91%, 1 Year at 31.63%, 6 Month at -7.97%, 3 Month at -5.67% and 1 Month at -3.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.94 %
Institutions - 35.87 %
Public - 3.19 %

