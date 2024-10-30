PRESTIGE ESTATES PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of Quarter And Year Ended March 31 2024 Recommend Final Dividend And Issuance Of Non Convertible Debentures. This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, May 28, 2024 have: 1. Approved audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 and 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Recommended payment of final dividend @ 18 % (Rs. 1.8/- per share) on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. Approved issuance of Non-convertible debentures for an aggregate amount up to Rs. 2,000 Crores (Rupees Two Thousand Crores) on Private placement basis. Financial Results for Quarter and tear ended March 31, 2024 This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, May 28, 2024 have: 1. Approved audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 and 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Recommended payment of final dividend @ 18 % (Rs. 1.8/- per share) on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. Approved issuance of Non-convertible debentures for an aggregate amount up to Rs. 2,000 Crores (Rupees Two Thousand Crores) on Private placement basis. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)