Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Board Meeting

1,439.35
(0.91%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Prestige Estates CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
PRESTIGE ESTATES PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half yea Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
PRESTIGE ESTATES PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting21 Jun 202418 Jun 2024
PRESTIGE ESTATES PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Fund Raising through qualified institutions placements (QIP) preferential issue rights issue private placement or any other form ii. Monetization of assets in the Hospitality segment by way of issue of shares (through primary or secondary or both) Outcome of Board Meeting for raising of funds through Qualified Institutional Placement and monetization of Hospitality Assets (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.06.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
PRESTIGE ESTATES PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of Quarter And Year Ended March 31 2024 Recommend Final Dividend And Issuance Of Non Convertible Debentures. This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, May 28, 2024 have: 1. Approved audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 and 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Recommended payment of final dividend @ 18 % (Rs. 1.8/- per share) on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. Approved issuance of Non-convertible debentures for an aggregate amount up to Rs. 2,000 Crores (Rupees Two Thousand Crores) on Private placement basis. Financial Results for Quarter and tear ended March 31, 2024 This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, May 28, 2024 have: 1. Approved audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 and 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Recommended payment of final dividend @ 18 % (Rs. 1.8/- per share) on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. Approved issuance of Non-convertible debentures for an aggregate amount up to Rs. 2,000 Crores (Rupees Two Thousand Crores) on Private placement basis. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
PRESTIGE ESTATES PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31 2023 Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine-Months Ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Prestige Estates: Related News

Prestige Estates reports ~77.4% decline in Q2 net profit

Prestige Estates reports ~77.4% decline in Q2 net profit

30 Oct 2024|10:41 AM

Prestige Estate Projects has bought an estimated 17.45 acres of property in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The projected acquisition cost is ₹462 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Prestige Estates net profit up by 3.4% y-o-y

Prestige Estates net profit up by 3.4% y-o-y

1 Aug 2024|01:56 PM

EBITDA increased by 51.2% to ₹796.3 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹526.7 crore in the same period last year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

1 Aug 2024|08:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

