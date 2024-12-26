iifl-logo-icon 1
1,492.4
(-1.90%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--1,500₹0.05-90%19,825-14.08%
--1,550₹0.05-83.33%37,7008.41%
2,2750%₹96.85-60.46%1,600₹0.05-92.85%41,925-37.37%
1,3000%₹93.950%1,650₹0.05-96.29%1,04,000-31.03%
18,200-5.08%₹50-3.84%1,700₹0.05-98.52%79,300-30.28%
73,775-11.32%₹0.2-97.7%1,750₹6-74.46%60,775-2.09%
1,99,225-9.05%₹0.05-97.5%1,800₹55-10.49%47,125-5.84%
1,85,250-12.30%₹0.05-95%1,850₹106-1.62%81,250-2.72%
1,74,525-17.76%₹0.05-88.88%1,900₹18012.95%29,900-6.12%
43,550-19.27%₹0.05-83.33%1,950₹23810.21%10,7250%
83,200-5.88%₹0.05-80%2,000₹158.050%1,3000%
31,525-12.61%₹0.05-96.66%2,050--
10,400-72.88%₹0.05-80%2,100--

Prestige Estates: Related NEWS

Prestige Estates reports ~77.4% decline in Q2 net profit

Prestige Estates reports ~77.4% decline in Q2 net profit

30 Oct 2024|10:41 AM

Prestige Estate Projects has bought an estimated 17.45 acres of property in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The projected acquisition cost is ₹462 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Prestige Estates net profit up by 3.4% y-o-y

Prestige Estates net profit up by 3.4% y-o-y

1 Aug 2024|01:56 PM

EBITDA increased by 51.2% to ₹796.3 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹526.7 crore in the same period last year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

1 Aug 2024|08:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

