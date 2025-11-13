Prestige Estates Q2 FY26 Profit Soars 124% YoY to ₹430 Crore on Strong Sales Growth

Real estate developer Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has posted a strong set of numbers for the second quarter of FY26. This is supported by higher sales and improved operating performance.

The company reported a net profit of ₹430 crore for the quarter ended September 2025. This is marking a 124% increase from ₹192 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose 5.5% year-on-year to ₹2,431 crore. This is compared with ₹2,304 crore in Q2 FY25.

Operating profit also showed solid growth, with EBITDA climbing 44% to ₹910 crore. This is up against ₹631 crore in the previous year. The company’s EBITDA margin widened to 37.4% from 27.4%. This is reflecting stronger execution and cost control.

During the first half of FY26, Prestige Estates registered a 16% growth in total revenue, reaching ₹5,166.5 crore. EBITDA increased 30.5% to ₹2,231.1 crore, while profit after tax rose 42% to ₹769.8 crore. The firm’s PAT margin improved to 14.9%, underlining healthy operational leverage.

The Bengaluru-based company also delivered its best-ever half-yearly performance, achieving record sales of ₹18,143.7 crore and collections of ₹8,735.6 crore. Within just six months, Prestige surpassed its entire FY25 sales, driven by strong demand across residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in multiple cities.

Commenting on the results, Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director of Prestige Group, said, “We are pleased with our steady performance this quarter. The first half of FY26 has been particularly encouraging, backed by robust sales momentum and healthy cash flows. This reflects the continued trust homebuyers and investors place in the Prestige brand.”

He added that the company’s focus remains on timely project delivery, disciplined capital allocation, and expanding its footprint in key growth markets. With a strong pipeline of new launches planned for the coming quarters, Prestige aims to sustain its growth momentum through the rest of the fiscal year.

