|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
4,054.2
2,992.5
2,176.4
3,261.3
yoy growth (%)
35.47
37.49
-33.26
33.13
Raw materials
-834.9
0
0
0
As % of sales
20.59
0
0
0
Employee costs
-206.8
-155.7
-161.5
-122
As % of sales
5.1
5.2
7.42
3.74
Other costs
-2,071.9
-2,421.9
-1,570.1
-2,561.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.1
80.93
72.14
78.54
Operating profit
940.59
414.9
444.8
577.6
OPM
23.2
13.86
20.43
17.71
Depreciation
-306.4
-55.8
-69.8
-50.4
Interest expense
-491.5
-214.8
-191.3
-221.1
Other income
174.4
111.3
124.5
139.4
Profit before tax
317.09
255.6
308.2
445.5
Taxes
-23
-23.6
18.7
-44.8
Tax rate
-7.25
-9.23
6.06
-10.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
294.09
232
326.9
400.7
Exceptional items
-81.3
0
263.4
0
Net profit
212.8
232
590.3
400.7
yoy growth (%)
-8.27
-60.69
47.31
-3.26
NPM
5.24
7.75
27.12
12.28
