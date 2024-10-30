iifl-logo-icon 1
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,585.2
(-0.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:09:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

4,054.2

2,992.5

2,176.4

3,261.3

yoy growth (%)

35.47

37.49

-33.26

33.13

Raw materials

-834.9

0

0

0

As % of sales

20.59

0

0

0

Employee costs

-206.8

-155.7

-161.5

-122

As % of sales

5.1

5.2

7.42

3.74

Other costs

-2,071.9

-2,421.9

-1,570.1

-2,561.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.1

80.93

72.14

78.54

Operating profit

940.59

414.9

444.8

577.6

OPM

23.2

13.86

20.43

17.71

Depreciation

-306.4

-55.8

-69.8

-50.4

Interest expense

-491.5

-214.8

-191.3

-221.1

Other income

174.4

111.3

124.5

139.4

Profit before tax

317.09

255.6

308.2

445.5

Taxes

-23

-23.6

18.7

-44.8

Tax rate

-7.25

-9.23

6.06

-10.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

294.09

232

326.9

400.7

Exceptional items

-81.3

0

263.4

0

Net profit

212.8

232

590.3

400.7

yoy growth (%)

-8.27

-60.69

47.31

-3.26

NPM

5.24

7.75

27.12

12.28

Prestige Estates : related Articles

Prestige Estates reports ~77.4% decline in Q2 net profit

Prestige Estates reports ~77.4% decline in Q2 net profit

30 Oct 2024|10:41 AM

Prestige Estate Projects has bought an estimated 17.45 acres of property in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The projected acquisition cost is ₹462 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Prestige Estates net profit up by 3.4% y-o-y

Prestige Estates net profit up by 3.4% y-o-y

1 Aug 2024|01:56 PM

EBITDA increased by 51.2% to ₹796.3 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹526.7 crore in the same period last year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

1 Aug 2024|08:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

