Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
317.09
255.6
308.2
445.5
Depreciation
-306.4
-55.8
-69.8
-50.4
Tax paid
-23
-23.6
18.7
-44.8
Working capital
54.09
-792.8
37.9
267.67
Other operating items
Operating
41.79
-616.59
295
617.97
Capital expenditure
1,467.6
318.8
369.6
-675.03
Free cash flow
1,509.4
-297.79
664.6
-57.06
Equity raised
9,433.3
8,715.4
7,595.9
6,942.81
Investing
186.7
512.6
-937
563.38
Financing
-399.3
1,990.6
719.5
1,291.46
Dividends paid
0
45
45
45
Net in cash
10,730.1
10,965.8
8,088
8,785.59
Prestige Estate Projects has bought an estimated 17.45 acres of property in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The projected acquisition cost is ₹462 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
EBITDA increased by 51.2% to ₹796.3 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹526.7 crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
