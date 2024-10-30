iifl-logo-icon 1
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,594.95
(-3.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

Prestige Estates FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

317.09

255.6

308.2

445.5

Depreciation

-306.4

-55.8

-69.8

-50.4

Tax paid

-23

-23.6

18.7

-44.8

Working capital

54.09

-792.8

37.9

267.67

Other operating items

Operating

41.79

-616.59

295

617.97

Capital expenditure

1,467.6

318.8

369.6

-675.03

Free cash flow

1,509.4

-297.79

664.6

-57.06

Equity raised

9,433.3

8,715.4

7,595.9

6,942.81

Investing

186.7

512.6

-937

563.38

Financing

-399.3

1,990.6

719.5

1,291.46

Dividends paid

0

45

45

45

Net in cash

10,730.1

10,965.8

8,088

8,785.59

Prestige Estates : related Articles

Prestige Estates reports ~77.4% decline in Q2 net profit

Prestige Estates reports ~77.4% decline in Q2 net profit

30 Oct 2024|10:41 AM

Prestige Estate Projects has bought an estimated 17.45 acres of property in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The projected acquisition cost is ₹462 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Prestige Estates net profit up by 3.4% y-o-y

Prestige Estates net profit up by 3.4% y-o-y

1 Aug 2024|01:56 PM

EBITDA increased by 51.2% to ₹796.3 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹526.7 crore in the same period last year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

1 Aug 2024|08:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

