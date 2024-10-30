Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.58
47.76
15.16
-13.67
Op profit growth
-16.29
115.35
18.93
-13.73
EBIT growth
-10.55
79.48
19.43
-31.36
Net profit growth
261.25
8.56
40.16
-56.55
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
27.14
28.99
19.89
19.26
EBIT margin
22.25
22.25
18.31
17.66
Net profit margin
20.04
4.96
6.75
5.54
RoCE
11.14
12.72
8.42
8.04
RoNW
5.39
1.99
2.02
1.53
RoA
2.5
0.7
0.77
0.63
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
71.79
13.68
11.32
9.96
Dividend per share
1.5
1.5
1.2
1.2
Cash EPS
21.54
-6.57
5.77
2.69
Book value per share
203.16
133.71
126.2
117.72
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.25
12.28
25.44
21.74
P/CEPS
14.18
-25.56
49.87
80.26
P/B
1.53
1.25
2.28
1.83
EV/EBIDTA
6.61
6.08
15.04
13.38
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
14.9
12.11
16.98
Tax payout
-82.88
-35.47
-34.18
-31.48
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
71.61
54.82
65.39
82.11
Inventory days
526.45
383.82
411.71
512.45
Creditor days
-89.21
-91.08
-103.16
-92.95
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.63
-1.76
-2.63
-2.66
Net debt / equity
0.28
1.55
1.41
1.21
Net debt / op. profit
1.19
3.53
6.1
5.81
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-24.63
-20.43
0
0
Employee costs
-5.78
-5.66
-5.36
-6.14
Other costs
-42.42
-44.9
-74.73
-74.59
Prestige Estate Projects has bought an estimated 17.45 acres of property in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The projected acquisition cost is ₹462 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
EBITDA increased by 51.2% to ₹796.3 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹526.7 crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
