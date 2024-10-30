iifl-logo-icon 1
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

1,448.95
(-2.91%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:59:42 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

400.9

400.9

400.9

400.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,433.8

6,248.4

5,968.4

5,080

Net Worth

6,834.7

6,649.3

6,369.3

5,480.9

Minority Interest

Debt

5,291.7

4,203.5

3,117.8

2,960.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

373.6

212.3

14.2

9.7

Total Liabilities

12,500

11,065.1

9,501.3

8,451.1

Fixed Assets

2,862.9

2,226.8

1,885.6

2,347.5

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,491.4

1,625.2

1,565.7

1,560.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

484.1

300.2

140.9

196.2

Networking Capital

7,106.1

6,509.6

5,358.7

2,760.4

Inventories

5,832.4

5,342.9

5,429.9

6,879.8

Inventory Days

619.38

Sundry Debtors

325.3

398.1

624

944.3

Debtor Days

85.01

Other Current Assets

8,356.4

7,847.4

7,098.4

4,694.4

Sundry Creditors

-511.7

-517.5

-539.4

-1,767.3

Creditor Days

159.11

Other Current Liabilities

-6,896.3

-6,561.3

-7,254.2

-7,990.8

Cash

555.5

403.3

550.4

1,586.9

Total Assets

12,500

11,065.1

9,501.3

8,451.1

Prestige Estates : related Articles

Prestige Estates reports ~77.4% decline in Q2 net profit

Prestige Estates reports ~77.4% decline in Q2 net profit

30 Oct 2024|10:41 AM

Prestige Estate Projects has bought an estimated 17.45 acres of property in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The projected acquisition cost is ₹462 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Prestige Estates net profit up by 3.4% y-o-y

Prestige Estates net profit up by 3.4% y-o-y

1 Aug 2024|01:56 PM

EBITDA increased by 51.2% to ₹796.3 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹526.7 crore in the same period last year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

1 Aug 2024|08:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

