Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
400.9
400.9
400.9
400.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,433.8
6,248.4
5,968.4
5,080
Net Worth
6,834.7
6,649.3
6,369.3
5,480.9
Minority Interest
Debt
5,291.7
4,203.5
3,117.8
2,960.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
373.6
212.3
14.2
9.7
Total Liabilities
12,500
11,065.1
9,501.3
8,451.1
Fixed Assets
2,862.9
2,226.8
1,885.6
2,347.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,491.4
1,625.2
1,565.7
1,560.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
484.1
300.2
140.9
196.2
Networking Capital
7,106.1
6,509.6
5,358.7
2,760.4
Inventories
5,832.4
5,342.9
5,429.9
6,879.8
Inventory Days
619.38
Sundry Debtors
325.3
398.1
624
944.3
Debtor Days
85.01
Other Current Assets
8,356.4
7,847.4
7,098.4
4,694.4
Sundry Creditors
-511.7
-517.5
-539.4
-1,767.3
Creditor Days
159.11
Other Current Liabilities
-6,896.3
-6,561.3
-7,254.2
-7,990.8
Cash
555.5
403.3
550.4
1,586.9
Total Assets
12,500
11,065.1
9,501.3
8,451.1
Prestige Estate Projects has bought an estimated 17.45 acres of property in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The projected acquisition cost is ₹462 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
EBITDA increased by 51.2% to ₹796.3 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹526.7 crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.