Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,877.1
8,315
6,389.5
7,241.9
8,124.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,877.1
8,315
6,389.5
7,241.9
8,124.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,559.5
781.7
1,018.6
3,036.1
160.9
Total Income
9,436.6
9,096.7
7,408.1
10,278
8,285.7
Total Expenditure
5,378.7
6,228.7
4,872.5
5,308.6
5,768.8
PBIDT
4,057.9
2,868
2,535.6
4,969.4
2,516.9
Interest
1,219.1
806.6
555.3
979.3
1,023.3
PBDT
2,838.8
2,061.4
1,980.3
3,990.1
1,493.6
Depreciation
716.5
647.1
471
592.6
666.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
310.8
259.1
276.1
328.1
168
Deferred Tax
182.8
88.4
18.4
191.2
110.3
Reported Profit After Tax
1,628.7
1,066.8
1,214.8
2,878.2
548.6
Minority Interest After NP
254.6
125
64.8
95.9
145.5
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,374.1
941.8
1,150
2,782.3
403.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
232.25
650.26
2,365.76
25.21
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,374.1
709.55
499.74
416.54
377.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
34.28
23.49
28.69
69.4
10.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
18
15
15
15
15
Equity
400.9
400.9
400.9
400.9
400.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
51.51
34.49
39.68
68.62
30.97
PBDTM(%)
36.03
24.79
30.99
55.09
18.38
PATM(%)
20.67
12.82
19.01
39.74
6.75
