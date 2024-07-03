iifl-logo-icon 1
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Annually Results

Jan 9, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,877.1

8,315

6,389.5

7,241.9

8,124.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,877.1

8,315

6,389.5

7,241.9

8,124.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,559.5

781.7

1,018.6

3,036.1

160.9

Total Income

9,436.6

9,096.7

7,408.1

10,278

8,285.7

Total Expenditure

5,378.7

6,228.7

4,872.5

5,308.6

5,768.8

PBIDT

4,057.9

2,868

2,535.6

4,969.4

2,516.9

Interest

1,219.1

806.6

555.3

979.3

1,023.3

PBDT

2,838.8

2,061.4

1,980.3

3,990.1

1,493.6

Depreciation

716.5

647.1

471

592.6

666.7

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

310.8

259.1

276.1

328.1

168

Deferred Tax

182.8

88.4

18.4

191.2

110.3

Reported Profit After Tax

1,628.7

1,066.8

1,214.8

2,878.2

548.6

Minority Interest After NP

254.6

125

64.8

95.9

145.5

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,374.1

941.8

1,150

2,782.3

403.1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

232.25

650.26

2,365.76

25.21

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,374.1

709.55

499.74

416.54

377.89

EPS (Unit Curr.)

34.28

23.49

28.69

69.4

10.6

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

18

15

15

15

15

Equity

400.9

400.9

400.9

400.9

400.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

51.51

34.49

39.68

68.62

30.97

PBDTM(%)

36.03

24.79

30.99

55.09

18.38

PATM(%)

20.67

12.82

19.01

39.74

6.75

