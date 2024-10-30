iifl-logo-icon 1
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,492.4
(-1.90%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

60.94%

60.94%

65.48%

65.48%

65.48%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

35.75%

35.86%

31.25%

31.02%

31.24%

Non-Institutions

3.3%

3.19%

3.26%

3.49%

3.27%

Total Non-Promoter

39.05%

39.05%

34.51%

34.51%

34.51%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.94%

Non-Promoter- 35.75%

Institutions: 35.75%

Non-Institutions: 3.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Whatsapp
Read More
Whatsapp
Read More
Whatsapp
Read More
Whatsapp
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

