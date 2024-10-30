iifl-logo-icon 1
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd AGM

1,426.3
(-0.02%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:25 PM

Prestige Estates CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2024 Prestige Estates Projects Limited has informed the Exchange about the proceedings of 27th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) Voting results and Scrutinizers Report of 27th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)

Prestige Estates: Related News

Prestige Estates reports ~77.4% decline in Q2 net profit

30 Oct 2024|10:41 AM

Prestige Estate Projects has bought an estimated 17.45 acres of property in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The projected acquisition cost is ₹462 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Prestige Estates net profit up by 3.4% y-o-y

1 Aug 2024|01:56 PM

EBITDA increased by 51.2% to ₹796.3 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹526.7 crore in the same period last year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

1 Aug 2024|08:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

