INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of

Prestige Estates Projects Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Prestige Estates Projects Limited ("the Company"), which includes 27 partnership entities, which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of reports of other auditors on separate financial statements and on the other financial information of the partnership entities, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we

have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

We draw attention to Note 55 to the standalone financial statements, regarding certain pending claims (including gross receivables of Rs. 923 million) of the Company from a land owner, against whom winding up petitions have been ordered by the Honble High Court of Karnataka. Pending the ultimate outcome of the aforesaid legal proceedings, no further adjustments have been made to the standalone financial statements in this regard. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter..

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professiona judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financia statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financia statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition from Contract with Customers (as described in note 2.6, 32 and 53 of the standalone financial statements) In accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, Companys revenue from sale of real estate inventory property (other than projects executed through joint development arrangements described below), is recognised at a point in time, which is upon the Company satisfying its performance obligation and the customer obtaining control of the promised asset. Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: For revenue contract forming part of joint development arrangements (JDA) that are not jointly controlled operations, the revenue from the development and transfer of constructed area/ revenue sharing arrangement and the corresponding land/ development rights received under JDA is measured at the fair value of the estimated construction service rendered to the land owner. Such revenue is recognised over a period of time in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115. • We read the accounting policy for revenue recognition of the Company and assessed compliance of the policy in terms of principles enunciated under Ind AS 115. For contracts involving sale of real estate inventory property, the Company receives the consideration in accordance with the terms of the contract in proportion of the percentage of completion of such real estate project and represents payments made by customers to secure performance obligation of the Company under the contract enforceable by customers. The assessment of such consideration received from customers involves significant judgment in determining if the contracts with customers involves any financing element. • We, on a sample basis inspected the underlying customer contracts and assessed the management evaluation of determining revenue recognition from sale of real estate inventory property at a point in time in accordance with the requirements under Ind AS 115. Ind AS 115 requires significant judgment in determining when control of the property underlying the performance obligation is transferred to the customer. Further, for projects executed through JDA, significant estimate is undertaken by management for determining the fair value of the estimated construction service. As the revenue recognition involves significant estimates and judgement, we regard this as a key audit matter. • We understood and tested management process and controls around transfer of control in case of sale of real estate inventory property and further controls related to determination of fair value of estimated construction service rendered to the landowner in relation to projects executed through JDA. • We, on a sample basis inspected the sale deed and handover documents, evidencing the transfer of control of the property to the customer based on which revenue is recognised at a point in time. • We on a sample basis inspected the underlying customer contracts to determine, whether the contracts with customers involved any financing element. • We obtained and examined the computation of the fair value of the construction service under JDA. • We obtained the joint development agreements entered into by the Company and compared the ratio of constructed area/ revenue sharing arrangement between the Company and the landowner as mentioned n the agreement to the computation statement prepared by the management. • We compared the fair value of the estimated construction service, to the project cost estimates and mark up considered by the management. • We tested the computation for recognition of revenue over a period of time for revenue contracts forming part of JDA and the Companys assessment of stage of completion of projects and project cost estimates on test check basis. • We assessed the disclosures made in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115.

Assessing the recoverability of carrying value of Property, plant and equipment (PPE), Capital work-in-progress (CWIP) and Investment property (as described in note 2.13, 2.14, 2.15, 4, 5 and 6 of the standalone financial statements)

As at March 31, 2024, the carrying value of PPE, CWIP and Investment property is Rs. 6,666 million, Rs. 3 million and Rs. 21,935 million respectively. The carrying value of PPE, CWIP and Investment property (collectively referred to as Assets) is calculated using land costs, construction costs, interest costs and other related costs. The Company reviews on a periodical basis whether there are any indicators of impairment of Assets, i.e., ensuring that Assets are carried at no more than their recoverable amount. Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: We considered the assessment of carrying value of Assets as a key audit matter due to significance of the balance and significant estimates and judgement involved in impairment assessment. • We read and evaluated the accounting policies with respect to PPE, CWIP and Investment property. • We evaluated managements identification of CGUs and the methodology applied in assessing the carrying value of each CGU in compliance with the applicable accounting standards. • We examined the management assessment in determining whether any impairment indicators exist. • We assessed the Companys valuation methodology and assumptions based on current economic and market conditions, applied in determining the recoverable amount. • We compared the recoverable amount of the Assets to the carrying value in books. • We assessed the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements in this regard.

Assessing the recoverability of carrying value of Inventory (as described in note 2.18 and 13 of the standalone financial statements)

As at March 31, 2024, the carrying value of inventory comprising of Work in progress and Stock of units in completed projects is Rs. 58,324 million. The inventory is valued at the lower of the cost and net recognised value ("NRV"). The determination of the NRV involves estimates based on prevailing market conditions and taking into account the estimated future selling price, cost to complete projects and selling costs. Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: We identified the assessment of the carrying value of inventory as a key audit matter due to the significance of the balance to the standalone financial statements as a whole and the involvement of estimates and judgement in the assessment. • We evaluated the design and operation of internal controls related to testing recoverable amounts with carrying amount of inventory, including evaluating management processes for estimating future costs to complete projects. • We assessed the Companys methodology based on current economic and market conditions, applied in assessing the carrying value. • We obtained and tested the computation involved in assessment of carrying value including the NRV. • We made inquiries with management to understand key assumptions used in determination of the NRV. • We compared the total projected budgeted cost to the total budgeted sale value from the project. • We compared the NRV to recent sales in the project or to the estimated selling price, applied in assessing the NRV. • We compared the NRV to the carrying value in books.

Assessing the recoverability of carrying value of Investments and loans and advances made by the Company in subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities (as described in note 2.20,8,9 and 18 of the standalone financial statements)

As at March 31, 2024, the carrying values of Companys investment in subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities amounted to Rs. 14,886 million. Further, the Company has granted loans and advances to its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities amounting to Rs. 64,259 million as at March 31,2024. Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: Management reviews regularly whether there are any indicators of impairment of the investments and loans and advances by reference to the reguirements under Ind AS. • We read and evaluated the accounting policies with respect to investments and loans and advances. For cases where impairment indicators exist, management estimated the recoverable amounts of the investments, being higher of fair value less costs of disposal and value in use. Significant judgements are reguired to determine the key assumptions used in determination of fair value/ value in use. • We examined the management assessment in determining whether any impairment indicators exist. • We assessed the Companys methodology applied in assessing the carrying value under the relevant accounting standards. • We assessed the Companys valuation methodology and assumptions based on current economic and market conditions, applied in determining the recoverable/ realisable amount. • We compared the recoverable/ realisable amount of the investment and loans and advances to the carrying value in books. We focused our effort on those cases with impairment indicators. As the impairment assessment involves significant assumptions and judgement, we regard this as a key audit matter. • We read the most recent audited financial statements of component entities and performed inquiries with management on the project status and future business plan of component entities. • We assessed the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements regarding such investments and loans and advances.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give

a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate nternal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• For the partnership entities included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

OTHER MATTER

We did not audit the financial statements and other financia information as regards Companys net share in profits of partnership firm/ limited liability partnership investments (post tax) amounting to Rs. 2,044 million as at March 31, 2024. These Ind AS financial statements and other financia information of the said partnership firm/ limited liability partnership investments have been audited by other auditors, Our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these partnership firm/ limited liability partnership investments and our report in terms of sub-sections (3) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid Companys share of profits of partnership firm/ limited liability partnership investments, is based solely on the reports of such other auditors. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company, in electronic mode on servers physically located in India so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except that - a) the backup of the books of accounts and other books and papers maintained in electronic mode with respect to individual hotel unit of the Company has not been maintained on servers physically located in India on daily basis as stated in note 56 to the standalone financial statements; and b) for the matters stated in the paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Eguity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disgualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g);

(g) With respect to the adeguacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 41 and note 55 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as reguired under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts - Refer Note 31 to the standalone financial statements;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, reguired to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 54(v) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 54(vi) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 22.5 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software except for

- a) audit trail feature is not enabled for certain changes made, if any, using privileged/ administrative access rights; and

b) in respect of individual hotel unit of the Company wherein its accounting software did not have the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year, as described in note 56 to the standalone financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

For S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 101049W/E300004 per Sudhir Kumar Jain Partner Membership Number: 213157 UDIN: 24213157BKFNHU6769 Place of Signature: Bengaluri i Date: May 28, 2024

ANNEXURE T REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF PRESTIGE ESTATES PROJECTS LIMITED ("THE COMPANY")

Report on the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the order")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Investment Property, except for particulars of quantitative details in certain cases, which the Company is in the process of updating.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All Property, Plant and Equipment and Investment Property have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No materia discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds (registered sale deed/ transfer deed/ registered joint development agreements) of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 4, 5 and 6 to the standalone financial statements included in Property, Plant and Equipment, Capital work-inprogress (including Investment property under construction) and Investment Property are held in the name of the Company. Immovable properties of land and buildings whose title deeds have been pledged as security for term loans and guarantees, are held in the name of the Company based on confirmations received by us from lenders.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) As disclosed in Note 54(i) to the standalone financial statements, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Having regard to the nature of inventory comprising of stock of units in completed projects and work in progress of projects under development, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory by way of verification of title deeds, site visits and certification of extent of work completion by competent persons, at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification.

(b) As disclosed in Note 27 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on representation given by the management, there are no requirements of filing quarterly returns or statements with banks or financial institutions as per the terms of relevant agreements of such sanctioned working capital limits during the year therefore the Company has not filed any quarterly returns/ statements with such banks and financial institutions during the year. Hence, we are unable to comment on the agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and other parties as follows:

( Rs. In millions) Particulars Loans Advances in the nature of loans Guarantees Aggregate amount granted/ provided/ assigned during the year - Subsidiaries 19,254 3 38,082 - Jointly controlled entities 1,283 - 4,698 - Others 905 - -

( Rs. In millions) Particulars Loans Advances in the nature of loans Guarantees Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 61,957 89 60,812 - Jointly controlled entities 2,186 28 2,803 - Others 2,305 - 2,386

Also refer Note 9,18,41 and 52 to the standalone financial statements.

(b) During the year the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties (including interest free loans considering economic interest in such entities) are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

Also refer Note 49 and 52 to the standalone financial statements.

(c) The Company has granted loans and/ or advances in the nature of loans during the year to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and other parties. In cases where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular. In all other cases loans and/ or advances in the nature of loans including interest are re-payable on demand and the repayment of principal amount and payment of interest is as demanded.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and/ or advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships and other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans and/ or advance in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and other parties which had fallen due during the year.

(f) As disclosed in Note 9 and 18 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013:

(Rs. In millions) Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans during the year - Repayable on demand 20,537 - 20,537 - Without specifying any terms Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 96% 95%

(iv) Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company to the extent applicable.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the construction of buildings/ structures and other related activities, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it though there has been a slight delay in few cases. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statue Nature of dues Amount # (Rs. In millions) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Customs Act, 1962 Customs duty 7 2014-15 Commissioner (Appeals) - Customs Duty Finance Act, 1994 Service tax including penalties 424 July 2010 to July 2012 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Kerala Value Added Tax Act Value added tax and interest 205 Various High Court of Kerala Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax, interest and penalty 7 Various Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals)

# Net of Rs. 243 million paid under protest.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) Based on information and explanations given by the management and confirmations given by lenders, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Loans amounting to Rs. 14,262 million are repayable on demand and terms and conditions for payment of interest thereon have not been stipulated. Such loans and interest thereon have not been demanded for repayment during the relevant financial year.

(b) Based on information and explanations given by the management and confirmations given by lenders, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/ fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No material fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), 3(xii)(b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards except for transactions as mentioned in Note 52 to the standalone financial statements.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non- Banking Financial or Flousing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 57 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 37 (c) to the standalone financial statements.

(b) All amounts that are unspent under section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance of with provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 37 (c) to the financial statements.

For S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants CAI Firm Registration Number 101049W/E300004 per Sudhir Kumar Jain Partner Membership Number: 213157 UDIN: 242131 57BKFNHU6769 Place: Bengaluru, India Date: May 28, 2024

ANNEXURE 2 REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF PRESTIGE ESTATES PROJECTS LIMITED ("THE COMPANY")

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Prestige Estates Projects Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adeguate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as reguired under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note reguire that we comply with ethical reguirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adeguate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adeguacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THESE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reportingandthepreparationoffi nancial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acguisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become in adeguate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 101049W/E300004

per Sudhir Kumar Jain

Partner

Membership Number 213157

UDIN: 24213157BKFNHU6769

Place: Bengaluru, India

Date: May 28, 2024.