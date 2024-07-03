SectorCement
Open₹1,808.45
Prev. Close₹1,807.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,986.7
Day's High₹1,840.85
Day's Low₹1,761.05
52 Week's High₹2,428.6
52 Week's Low₹1,651.4
Book Value₹421.48
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33,335.02
P/E268.79
EPS6.72
Divi. Yield0.5
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 26.8%, recording ₹434 Crore versus ₹593 Crore year-on-year.
Volume reached 7.4 million tons during the reporting period, an increase of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA for Dalmia Bharat also grew by 9.2% YoY.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38
37
58
43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,762
7,811
7,935
7,457
Net Worth
7,800
7,848
7,993
7,500
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
135
148
151
0
yoy growth (%)
-8.78
-1.98
2,04,82,808.3
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-90
-86
-86
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
225
34
153
0
Depreciation
-6
-11
-9
0
Tax paid
-12
-9
-18
0
Working capital
-415
48
60
409.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.78
-1.98
2,04,82,808.3
0
Op profit growth
40
-34.78
-1,91,288.69
99.63
EBIT growth
408.88
-71.33
-16,01,405.52
264.94
Net profit growth
632
-81.48
-13,77,018.76
163.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
14,691
13,552
11,286
10,110
9,674
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14,691
13,552
11,286
10,110
9,674
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
315
680
173
181
217
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Gautam Dalmia
Managing Director & CEO
Puneet Yadu Dalmia
Non Executive Director
Niddodi Subrao Rajan
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Yadu Hari Dalmia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajeev Kumar
Independent Director
Paul Hugentobler
Independent Director
Anuradha Mookerjee
Independent Director
Anuj Gulati
Addtnl Independent Director
H Khaitan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dalmia Bharat Ltd
Summary
Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL), a leading cement major producers, was established in 1939 by Shri Jaidayal Dalmia with a cumulative installed capacity of 38.6 MTPA. The Company presently has 14 manufacturing plants, serving customers across 22 states with a network of 41,000+ dealers and sub dealers. It has a significant market presence in each of its three businesses - Cement, Sugar and Refractories. Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL) was incorporated on July 12, 2013 in the name of Odisha Cement Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 and as per the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation approved by the NCLT, Chennai, the name of the Company was changed from Odisha Cement Limited to Dalmia Bharat Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated April 15, 2019. The Board of Directors of the Company had, at its meeting held on March 28, 2016, approved the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation amongst the Company, OCL India Limited, Dalmia Cement East Limited, Shri Rangam Securities & Holdings Limited and Dalmia Bharat Cements Holdings Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors. The Scheme 1 involves the following: (a) Slump Sale of Rail, Power & Solid Waste Management System Undertakings of OCL India Limited (the holding company) to the Company as a going concern, together with all its properties, assets, liabilities, rights, benefits and interest therein, without assigning value to individual assets and liabilities. (b) Amalgamation of residual of OCL India Limited wi
Read More
The Dalmia Bharat Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1777.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dalmia Bharat Ltd is ₹33335.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dalmia Bharat Ltd is 268.79 and 4.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dalmia Bharat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dalmia Bharat Ltd is ₹1651.4 and ₹2428.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dalmia Bharat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.60%, 3 Years at -1.33%, 1 Year at -21.66%, 6 Month at -2.59%, 3 Month at -7.29% and 1 Month at -6.37%.
