Summary

Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL), a leading cement major producers, was established in 1939 by Shri Jaidayal Dalmia with a cumulative installed capacity of 38.6 MTPA. The Company presently has 14 manufacturing plants, serving customers across 22 states with a network of 41,000+ dealers and sub dealers. It has a significant market presence in each of its three businesses - Cement, Sugar and Refractories. Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL) was incorporated on July 12, 2013 in the name of Odisha Cement Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 and as per the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation approved by the NCLT, Chennai, the name of the Company was changed from Odisha Cement Limited to Dalmia Bharat Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated April 15, 2019. The Board of Directors of the Company had, at its meeting held on March 28, 2016, approved the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation amongst the Company, OCL India Limited, Dalmia Cement East Limited, Shri Rangam Securities & Holdings Limited and Dalmia Bharat Cements Holdings Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors. The Scheme 1 involves the following: (a) Slump Sale of Rail, Power & Solid Waste Management System Undertakings of OCL India Limited (the holding company) to the Company as a going concern, together with all its properties, assets, liabilities, rights, benefits and interest therein, without assigning value to individual assets and liabilities. (b) Amalgamation of residual of OCL India Limited wi

