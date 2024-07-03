iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dalmia Bharat Ltd Share Price

1,777.25
(-1.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,808.45
  • Day's High1,840.85
  • 52 Wk High2,428.6
  • Prev. Close1,807.85
  • Day's Low1,761.05
  • 52 Wk Low 1,651.4
  • Turnover (lac)2,986.7
  • P/E268.79
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value421.48
  • EPS6.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33,335.02
  • Div. Yield0.5
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open1,760.8
  • Day's High1,776.5
  • Spot1,778.6
  • Prev. Close1,771.75
  • Day's Low1,753
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot275
  • OI(Chg %)81,400 (7.83%)
  • Roll Over%6.43
  • Roll Cost1.44
  • Traded Vol.18,90,900 (10.03%)
View More Futures

Dalmia Bharat Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

1,808.45

Prev. Close

1,807.85

Turnover(Lac.)

2,986.7

Day's High

1,840.85

Day's Low

1,761.05

52 Week's High

2,428.6

52 Week's Low

1,651.4

Book Value

421.48

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33,335.02

P/E

268.79

EPS

6.72

Divi. Yield

0.5

Dalmia Bharat Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 26 Oct, 2024

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Dalmia Bharat Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Dalmia Bharat Reports 60.5% YoY Decline in Q2 Profit, Revenue Dips 2.1%

Dalmia Bharat Reports 60.5% YoY Decline in Q2 Profit, Revenue Dips 2.1%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Oct 2024|10:13 AM

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 26.8%, recording ₹434 Crore versus ₹593 Crore year-on-year.

Read More
Dalmia Bharat Q1 Profit Climbs to ₹145 Crore

Dalmia Bharat Q1 Profit Climbs to ₹145 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

Volume reached 7.4 million tons during the reporting period, an increase of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA for Dalmia Bharat also grew by 9.2% YoY.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Dalmia Bharat Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.84%

Non-Promoter- 23.65%

Institutions: 23.65%

Non-Institutions: 20.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dalmia Bharat Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

38

37

58

43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,762

7,811

7,935

7,457

Net Worth

7,800

7,848

7,993

7,500

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

135

148

151

0

yoy growth (%)

-8.78

-1.98

2,04,82,808.3

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-90

-86

-86

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

225

34

153

0

Depreciation

-6

-11

-9

0

Tax paid

-12

-9

-18

0

Working capital

-415

48

60

409.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.78

-1.98

2,04,82,808.3

0

Op profit growth

40

-34.78

-1,91,288.69

99.63

EBIT growth

408.88

-71.33

-16,01,405.52

264.94

Net profit growth

632

-81.48

-13,77,018.76

163.66

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

14,691

13,552

11,286

10,110

9,674

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14,691

13,552

11,286

10,110

9,674

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

315

680

173

181

217

View Annually Results

Dalmia Bharat Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dalmia Bharat Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Gautam Dalmia

Managing Director & CEO

Puneet Yadu Dalmia

Non Executive Director

Niddodi Subrao Rajan

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Yadu Hari Dalmia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajeev Kumar

Independent Director

Paul Hugentobler

Independent Director

Anuradha Mookerjee

Independent Director

Anuj Gulati

Addtnl Independent Director

H Khaitan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dalmia Bharat Ltd

Summary

Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL), a leading cement major producers, was established in 1939 by Shri Jaidayal Dalmia with a cumulative installed capacity of 38.6 MTPA. The Company presently has 14 manufacturing plants, serving customers across 22 states with a network of 41,000+ dealers and sub dealers. It has a significant market presence in each of its three businesses - Cement, Sugar and Refractories. Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL) was incorporated on July 12, 2013 in the name of Odisha Cement Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 and as per the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation approved by the NCLT, Chennai, the name of the Company was changed from Odisha Cement Limited to Dalmia Bharat Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated April 15, 2019. The Board of Directors of the Company had, at its meeting held on March 28, 2016, approved the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation amongst the Company, OCL India Limited, Dalmia Cement East Limited, Shri Rangam Securities & Holdings Limited and Dalmia Bharat Cements Holdings Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors. The Scheme 1 involves the following: (a) Slump Sale of Rail, Power & Solid Waste Management System Undertakings of OCL India Limited (the holding company) to the Company as a going concern, together with all its properties, assets, liabilities, rights, benefits and interest therein, without assigning value to individual assets and liabilities. (b) Amalgamation of residual of OCL India Limited wi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dalmia Bharat Ltd share price today?

The Dalmia Bharat Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1777.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dalmia Bharat Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dalmia Bharat Ltd is ₹33335.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dalmia Bharat Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dalmia Bharat Ltd is 268.79 and 4.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dalmia Bharat Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dalmia Bharat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dalmia Bharat Ltd is ₹1651.4 and ₹2428.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dalmia Bharat Ltd?

Dalmia Bharat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.60%, 3 Years at -1.33%, 1 Year at -21.66%, 6 Month at -2.59%, 3 Month at -7.29% and 1 Month at -6.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dalmia Bharat Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dalmia Bharat Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.84 %
Institutions - 23.65 %
Public - 20.50 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dalmia Bharat Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.