Dalmia Bharat Ltd AGM

1,729
(1.58%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Dalmia BharatLtd CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Jun 202430 May 2024
AGM 28/06/2024 PFA (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024) Proceeding & outcome of 11th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)

Dalmia BharatLtd: Related News

Dalmia Bharat Reports 60.5% YoY Decline in Q2 Profit, Revenue Dips 2.1%

Dalmia Bharat Reports 60.5% YoY Decline in Q2 Profit, Revenue Dips 2.1%

21 Oct 2024|10:13 AM

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 26.8%, recording ₹434 Crore versus ₹593 Crore year-on-year.

Read More
Dalmia Bharat Q1 Profit Climbs to ₹145 Crore

Dalmia Bharat Q1 Profit Climbs to ₹145 Crore

19 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

Volume reached 7.4 million tons during the reporting period, an increase of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA for Dalmia Bharat also grew by 9.2% YoY.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Read More
