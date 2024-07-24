iifl-logo-icon 1
Dalmia Bharat Ltd Futures Share Price

1,702.1
(-1.47%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Here's the list of Dalmia BharatLtd's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Dalmia BharatLtd's futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR Dalmia Bharat Ltd

  • Open1,729
  • Day's High1,761.9
  • Spot1,702.1
  • Prev. Close1,736.8
  • Day's Low1,676.4
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot275
  • OI(Chg %)2,15,325 (9.77%)
  • Roll Over%0.14
  • Roll Cost0.64
  • Traded Vol.14,12,950 (93.52%)

Dalmia BharatLtd: Related NEWS

Dalmia Bharat Reports 60.5% YoY Decline in Q2 Profit, Revenue Dips 2.1%

Dalmia Bharat Reports 60.5% YoY Decline in Q2 Profit, Revenue Dips 2.1%

21 Oct 2024|10:13 AM

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 26.8%, recording ₹434 Crore versus ₹593 Crore year-on-year.

Dalmia Bharat Q1 Profit Climbs to ₹145 Crore

Dalmia Bharat Q1 Profit Climbs to ₹145 Crore

19 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

Volume reached 7.4 million tons during the reporting period, an increase of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA for Dalmia Bharat also grew by 9.2% YoY.

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

