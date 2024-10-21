iifl-logo-icon 1
Dalmia Bharat Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,807.8
(2.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:04:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

135

148

151

0

yoy growth (%)

-8.78

-1.98

2,04,82,808.3

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-90

-86

-86

0

As % of sales

66.66

58.1

56.95

0

Other costs

-24

-47

-42

-0.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.77

31.75

27.81

1,731.85

Operating profit

21

15

23

-0.01

OPM

15.55

10.13

15.23

-1,631.85

Depreciation

-6

-11

-9

0

Interest expense

-4

-11

-4

0

Other income

214

41

143

0

Profit before tax

225

34

153

0

Taxes

-12

-9

-18

0

Tax rate

-5.33

-26.47

-11.76

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

213

25

135

0

Exceptional items

-30

0

0

0

Net profit

183

25

135

0

yoy growth (%)

632

-81.48

-13,77,018.76

163.66

NPM

135.55

16.89

89.4

-1,329.96

Dalmia BharatLtd : related Articles

Dalmia Bharat Reports 60.5% YoY Decline in Q2 Profit, Revenue Dips 2.1%

Dalmia Bharat Reports 60.5% YoY Decline in Q2 Profit, Revenue Dips 2.1%

21 Oct 2024|10:13 AM

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 26.8%, recording ₹434 Crore versus ₹593 Crore year-on-year.

Dalmia Bharat Q1 Profit Climbs to ₹145 Crore

Dalmia Bharat Q1 Profit Climbs to ₹145 Crore

19 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

Volume reached 7.4 million tons during the reporting period, an increase of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA for Dalmia Bharat also grew by 9.2% YoY.

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

