Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
135
148
151
0
yoy growth (%)
-8.78
-1.98
2,04,82,808.3
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-90
-86
-86
0
As % of sales
66.66
58.1
56.95
0
Other costs
-24
-47
-42
-0.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.77
31.75
27.81
1,731.85
Operating profit
21
15
23
-0.01
OPM
15.55
10.13
15.23
-1,631.85
Depreciation
-6
-11
-9
0
Interest expense
-4
-11
-4
0
Other income
214
41
143
0
Profit before tax
225
34
153
0
Taxes
-12
-9
-18
0
Tax rate
-5.33
-26.47
-11.76
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
213
25
135
0
Exceptional items
-30
0
0
0
Net profit
183
25
135
0
yoy growth (%)
632
-81.48
-13,77,018.76
163.66
NPM
135.55
16.89
89.4
-1,329.96
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 26.8%, recording ₹434 Crore versus ₹593 Crore year-on-year.Read More
Volume reached 7.4 million tons during the reporting period, an increase of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA for Dalmia Bharat also grew by 9.2% YoY.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.