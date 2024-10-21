Dalmia Bharat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
225
34
153
0
Depreciation
-6
-11
-9
0
Tax paid
-12
-9
-18
0
Working capital
-415
48
60
409.96
Other operating items
Operating
-208
62
186
409.95
Capital expenditure
-6
-19
112
0
Free cash flow
-214
43
298
409.95
Equity raised
15,236
15,039
1,700
7,462.94
Investing
430
49
-120
7,162
Financing
210
224
215
200
Dividends paid
0
0
38
0
Net in cash
15,662
15,355
2,131
15,234.9
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 26.8%, recording ₹434 Crore versus ₹593 Crore year-on-year.Read More
Volume reached 7.4 million tons during the reporting period, an increase of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA for Dalmia Bharat also grew by 9.2% YoY.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
