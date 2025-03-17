iifl-logo-icon 1
Dalmia Bharat starts commercial production at Assam unit

17 Mar 2025 , 09:04 AM

Dalmia Bharat Limited announced on Saturday that its material subsidiary Dalmia Cement (North East) Limited has initiated commercial production at its newly established 2.4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) cement grinding capacity. The unit is situated in Lanka, Hojai district, Assam.

With this new addition, Dalmia Bharat Group’s total cement manufacturing capacity has increased to 49 MTPA against 46.6 MTPA previously. The company stated that its capacity utilisation remains at 60% on a pro-rata basis.

The company stated in its filing with the bourses, “With the commencement of commercial production of this 2.4 MTPA enhanced capacity at Lanka, Distt. Hojai, Assam, the total group manufacturing capacity stands increased to 49 MTPA.”

The project, which includes an investment of ₹696 Crore, has been funded through various modes including equity, debt, and internal accruals. As per the company, with this expansion, it aims to cater to the growing demand for cement in the northeastern region. This will also help in bolstering Dalmia Bharat’s position in the area. 

The cement manufacturer announced its Q3 results in January 2025. The company reported a year-on-year decline of 75% in its consolidated net profit to ₹66 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the company reported a net profit of ₹266 Crore.

On the other hand, the company reported a 11.70% plunge in its Q3 revenue at ₹3,181 Crore against ₹3,604 Crore in the same period of previous year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

