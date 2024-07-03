Dalmia Bharat Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
14,691
13,552
11,286
10,110
9,674
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14,691
13,552
11,286
10,110
9,674
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
315
680
173
181
217
Total Income
15,006
14,232
11,459
10,291
9,891
Total Expenditure
12,053
11,372
8,862
7,377
7,591
PBIDT
2,953
2,860
2,597
2,914
2,300
Interest
386
234
202
302
415
PBDT
2,567
2,626
2,395
2,612
1,885
Depreciation
1,498
1,305
1,235
1,250
1,528
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
85
3
36
-207
135
Deferred Tax
131
239
279
385
-16
Reported Profit After Tax
853
1,079
845
1,184
238
Minority Interest After NP
27
44
29
12
14
Net Profit after Minority Interest
826
1,035
816
1,171
224
Extra-ordinary Items
-1
-121.7
5.45
-24.4
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
827
1,156.7
810.55
1,195.4
224
EPS (Unit Curr.)
44.05
55.22
43.6
62.45
11.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
450
450
450
66.5
100
Equity
38
37
37
37
39
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.1
21.1
23.01
28.82
23.77
PBDTM(%)
17.47
19.37
21.22
25.83
19.48
PATM(%)
5.8
7.96
7.48
11.71
2.46
