Dalmia Bharat Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
10,373
9,628
7,906
6,951
7,191
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,373
9,628
7,906
6,951
7,191
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
206
122
109
143
161
Total Income
10,579
9,750
8,015
7,094
7,352
Total Expenditure
8,400
8,024
6,162
4,951
5,596
PBIDT
2,179
1,726
1,853
2,143
1,756
Interest
292
170
156
241
311
PBDT
1,887
1,556
1,697
1,902
1,445
Depreciation
1,170
969
902
923
1,153
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
122
20
17
208
94
Deferred Tax
62
97
207
168
-16
Reported Profit After Tax
533
470
571
603
214
Minority Interest After NP
22
24
26
-1
16
Net Profit after Minority Interest
511
446
550
604
198
Extra-ordinary Items
-1
-5
-0.71
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
512
451
550.71
604
198
EPS (Unit Curr.)
27.25
23.8
28.11
32.18
10.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
200
0
0
0
100
Equity
38
38
37
37
39
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21
17.92
23.43
30.83
24.41
PBDTM(%)
18.19
16.16
21.46
27.36
20.09
PATM(%)
5.13
4.88
7.22
8.67
2.97
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 26.8%, recording ₹434 Crore versus ₹593 Crore year-on-year.Read More
Volume reached 7.4 million tons during the reporting period, an increase of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA for Dalmia Bharat also grew by 9.2% YoY.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
