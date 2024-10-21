Dalmia Bharat Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38
37
58
43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,762
7,811
7,935
7,457
Net Worth
7,800
7,848
7,993
7,500
Minority Interest
Debt
5
3
5
205
Deferred Tax Liability Net
51
50
74
26
Total Liabilities
7,856
7,901
8,072
7,731
Fixed Assets
66
68
72
74
Intangible Assets
Investments
7,354
7,346
7,521
7,091
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14
19
18
19
Networking Capital
414
383
455
536
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
11
13
9
13
Debtor Days
24.33
32.06
Other Current Assets
467
435
506
588
Sundry Creditors
-3
-3
-4
-3
Creditor Days
10.81
7.39
Other Current Liabilities
-61
-62
-56
-62
Cash
8
85
6
11
Total Assets
7,856
7,901
8,072
7,731
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 26.8%, recording ₹434 Crore versus ₹593 Crore year-on-year.Read More
Volume reached 7.4 million tons during the reporting period, an increase of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA for Dalmia Bharat also grew by 9.2% YoY.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
