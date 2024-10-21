iifl-logo-icon 1
Dalmia Bharat Ltd Balance Sheet

1,727.5
(-4.15%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

38

37

58

43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,762

7,811

7,935

7,457

Net Worth

7,800

7,848

7,993

7,500

Minority Interest

Debt

5

3

5

205

Deferred Tax Liability Net

51

50

74

26

Total Liabilities

7,856

7,901

8,072

7,731

Fixed Assets

66

68

72

74

Intangible Assets

Investments

7,354

7,346

7,521

7,091

Deferred Tax Asset Net

14

19

18

19

Networking Capital

414

383

455

536

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

11

13

9

13

Debtor Days

24.33

32.06

Other Current Assets

467

435

506

588

Sundry Creditors

-3

-3

-4

-3

Creditor Days

10.81

7.39

Other Current Liabilities

-61

-62

-56

-62

Cash

8

85

6

11

Total Assets

7,856

7,901

8,072

7,731

Dalmia BharatLtd : related Articles

Dalmia Bharat Reports 60.5% YoY Decline in Q2 Profit, Revenue Dips 2.1%

Dalmia Bharat Reports 60.5% YoY Decline in Q2 Profit, Revenue Dips 2.1%

21 Oct 2024|10:13 AM

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 26.8%, recording ₹434 Crore versus ₹593 Crore year-on-year.

Read More
Dalmia Bharat Q1 Profit Climbs to ₹145 Crore

Dalmia Bharat Q1 Profit Climbs to ₹145 Crore

19 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

Volume reached 7.4 million tons during the reporting period, an increase of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA for Dalmia Bharat also grew by 9.2% YoY.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

