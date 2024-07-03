iifl-logo-icon 1
Dalmia Bharat Ltd Half Yearly Results

1,808.8
(0.53%)
Jan 8, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

6,708

7,911

6,780

7,279

6,273

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,708

7,911

6,780

7,279

6,273

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

123

180

135

596

84

Total Income

6,831

8,091

6,915

7,875

6,357

Total Expenditure

5,718

6,478

5,575

6,055

5,317

PBIDT

1,113

1,613

1,340

1,820

1,040

Interest

193

202

184

133

101

PBDT

920

1,411

1,156

1,687

939

Depreciation

653

698

800

661

644

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

61

-17

102

3

0

Deferred Tax

12

144

-13

196

43

Reported Profit After Tax

194

586

267

827

252

Minority Interest After NP

7

8

19

34

10

Net Profit after Minority Interest

187

578

248

793

242

Extra-ordinary Items

-82.1

0

-1

-139

-9

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

269.1

578

249

932

251

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.95

30.42

13.23

42.86

12.91

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

200

0

200

0

200

Equity

38

38

38

37

37

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.59

20.38

19.76

25

16.57

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

2.89

7.4

3.93

11.36

4.01

Dalmia Bharat Reports 60.5% YoY Decline in Q2 Profit, Revenue Dips 2.1%

21 Oct 2024

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 26.8%, recording ₹434 Crore versus ₹593 Crore year-on-year.

Read More
19 Jul 2024

Volume reached 7.4 million tons during the reporting period, an increase of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA for Dalmia Bharat also grew by 9.2% YoY.

Read More
19 Jul 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Read More

