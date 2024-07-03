Dalmia Bharat Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
6,708
7,911
6,780
7,279
6,273
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,708
7,911
6,780
7,279
6,273
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
123
180
135
596
84
Total Income
6,831
8,091
6,915
7,875
6,357
Total Expenditure
5,718
6,478
5,575
6,055
5,317
PBIDT
1,113
1,613
1,340
1,820
1,040
Interest
193
202
184
133
101
PBDT
920
1,411
1,156
1,687
939
Depreciation
653
698
800
661
644
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
61
-17
102
3
0
Deferred Tax
12
144
-13
196
43
Reported Profit After Tax
194
586
267
827
252
Minority Interest After NP
7
8
19
34
10
Net Profit after Minority Interest
187
578
248
793
242
Extra-ordinary Items
-82.1
0
-1
-139
-9
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
269.1
578
249
932
251
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.95
30.42
13.23
42.86
12.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
200
0
200
0
200
Equity
38
38
38
37
37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.59
20.38
19.76
25
16.57
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
2.89
7.4
3.93
11.36
4.01
