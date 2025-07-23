Dalmia Bharat posts 3x growth in Q1 net profit

Dalmia Bharat Ltd posted a 171% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹393 Crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. However, it fell short of Street expectations.

In the previous corresponding period, the business logged a net profit of ₹145 Crore.

The business said that revenue from operations registered a 0.4% growth at ₹3,636 Crore. In the year-ago period, the revenue from operations was ₹3,621 Crore.

The business posted an operating EBITDA of ₹883 Crore. This was 32% higher on a year-on-year basis to ₹669 Crore. This is the highest-ever quarterly EBITDA the business logged.

The business said that its EBITDA margins increased significantly to 24.30% as compared to 18.50% in the same quarter of previous year.

Dalmia Bharat informed the bourses that it has expanded cement capacity of six million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at its Kadapa plant situated in Andhra Pradesh during the quarter under review.

The company’s sales volume for the June quarter was reported at seven million tonnes (MT). The business said that its net sales realisation per tonne came in at ₹5,193, this 6% higher on a year-on-year basis. The company posted a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.33x, as of June 30, 2025.

