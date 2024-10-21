Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.26
8.76
Op profit growth
-12.89
32.52
EBIT growth
-21.09
115.22
Net profit growth
-7.06
449.55
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.53
26.52
21.76
EBIT margin
11.96
16.26
8.21
Net profit margin
10.13
11.69
2.31
RoCE
6.85
9.09
RoNW
1.98
2.63
RoA
1.45
1.63
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
45.68
64
12.21
Dividend per share
9
1.33
2
Cash EPS
-4.91
-1.65
-67.57
Book value per share
857.18
684.59
547.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
32.72
24.79
40.04
P/CEPS
-304.41
-957.95
-7.23
P/B
1.74
2.31
0.89
EV/EBIDTA
11.99
11.19
6.49
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
6.55
0
0
Tax payout
1.21
-11.71
-33.33
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
19.14
20.37
Inventory days
27.57
30.07
Creditor days
-46.04
-49.1
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.68
-5.64
-1.81
Net debt / equity
0.18
0.28
0.53
Net debt / op. profit
1.24
1.28
2.68
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-13.04
-16.91
-18.04
Employee costs
-6.59
-6.77
-6.97
Other costs
-58.82
-49.78
-53.2
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 26.8%, recording ₹434 Crore versus ₹593 Crore year-on-year.Read More
Volume reached 7.4 million tons during the reporting period, an increase of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA for Dalmia Bharat also grew by 9.2% YoY.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
