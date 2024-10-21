iifl-logo-icon 1
Dalmia Bharat Ltd Key Ratios

1,721.95
(-1.07%)
Jan 17, 2025

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.26

8.76

Op profit growth

-12.89

32.52

EBIT growth

-21.09

115.22

Net profit growth

-7.06

449.55

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

21.53

26.52

21.76

EBIT margin

11.96

16.26

8.21

Net profit margin

10.13

11.69

2.31

RoCE

6.85

9.09

RoNW

1.98

2.63

RoA

1.45

1.63

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

45.68

64

12.21

Dividend per share

9

1.33

2

Cash EPS

-4.91

-1.65

-67.57

Book value per share

857.18

684.59

547.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

32.72

24.79

40.04

P/CEPS

-304.41

-957.95

-7.23

P/B

1.74

2.31

0.89

EV/EBIDTA

11.99

11.19

6.49

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

6.55

0

0

Tax payout

1.21

-11.71

-33.33

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

19.14

20.37

Inventory days

27.57

30.07

Creditor days

-46.04

-49.1

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.68

-5.64

-1.81

Net debt / equity

0.18

0.28

0.53

Net debt / op. profit

1.24

1.28

2.68

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-13.04

-16.91

-18.04

Employee costs

-6.59

-6.77

-6.97

Other costs

-58.82

-49.78

-53.2

Dalmia Bharat Reports 60.5% YoY Decline in Q2 Profit, Revenue Dips 2.1%

Dalmia Bharat Reports 60.5% YoY Decline in Q2 Profit, Revenue Dips 2.1%

21 Oct 2024

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 26.8%, recording ₹434 Crore versus ₹593 Crore year-on-year.

Read More
Dalmia Bharat Q1 Profit Climbs to ₹145 Crore

19 Jul 2024

Volume reached 7.4 million tons during the reporting period, an increase of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA for Dalmia Bharat also grew by 9.2% YoY.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Read More

