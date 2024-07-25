iifl-logo-icon 1
Dalmia Bharat Ltd Option Chain

Dalmia Bharat Ltd Option Chain

1,727.5
(-4.15%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
8250%₹192.650%1,600₹0.05-83.33%9,625-7.89%
5500%₹189.20%1,620₹0.15-40%2,200-11.11%
--1,640₹30%1,3750%
--1,660₹0.05-88.88%3,025-8.33%
--1,680₹0.15-66.66%1,650-73.91%
12,375-2.17%₹59.7-23.99%1,700₹0.05-93.33%56,375-14.22%
6,6000%₹810%1,720₹0.2-66.66%17,875-5.79%
12,925-44.70%₹31.5-4.25%1,740₹0.4-63.63%31,625-78.30%
20,625141.93%₹13-13.62%1,760₹0.05-98.93%33,000-34.06%
9,625-78.65%₹0.05-99.3%1,780₹13.75-10.42%8,525-63.52%
47,850-55.94%₹0.05-98.88%1,800₹25-23.89%28,050-71.42%
43,450-34.16%₹0.05-98.3%1,820₹5911.11%5,225-38.70%
38,775-60.94%₹0.1-94.11%1,840₹75.77.29%15,675-45.19%
61,050-26.49%₹0.35-72%1,860₹91.051.73%46,475-23.87%
56,375-24.07%₹0.05-95.65%1,880₹118.6513.7%21,450-21.21%
2,01,300-37.96%₹0.05-94.73%1,900₹130.10.11%33,000-30.63%
45,925-62.38%₹0.05-93.33%1,920₹16310.62%8,800-3.03%
72,325-41.94%₹0.05-90%1,940₹18519.5%15,125-19.11%
50,600-24.27%₹0.05-91.66%1,960₹197.24.14%5,775-4.54%
26,125-10.37%₹0.05-88.88%1,980₹183.150%3,5750%
93,225-59.78%₹0.05-87.5%2,000₹234.651.77%7,700-26.31%
7,425-32.5%₹0.05-85.71%2,020₹257.841.6%4,4000%
15,9500%₹0.05-50%2,040₹282.0521.05%1,3750%
14,8500%₹0.050%2,060--
4,125-48.27%₹0.1-50%2,080₹3050%5500%
69,850-25.73%₹0.05-75%2,100₹34015.29%2,7500%
12,650-13.20%₹0.05-85.71%2,120₹179.80%5500%
2,7500%₹1.20%2,160₹350.850%1,3750%
30,525-14.61%₹0.05-66.66%2,200--

Dalmia BharatLtd: Related NEWS

Dalmia Bharat Reports 60.5% YoY Decline in Q2 Profit, Revenue Dips 2.1%

21 Oct 2024|10:13 AM

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 26.8%, recording ₹434 Crore versus ₹593 Crore year-on-year.

Read More
Dalmia Bharat Q1 Profit Climbs to ₹145 Crore

19 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

Volume reached 7.4 million tons during the reporting period, an increase of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA for Dalmia Bharat also grew by 9.2% YoY.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Read More

