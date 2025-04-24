Dalmia Bharat logs 37% growth in Q4 net profit at ₹439 Crore

Dalmia Bharat announced its results for the quarter ended March 2025 on April 23, 2025. The cement behemoth reported a 37.20% year-on-year growth in Q4 net profit to ₹439 Crore. The numbers were supported by enhanced operating margins and cost effectiveness.

The company also announced that it has received board approval for a final dividend of ₹5 per share.

However, Dalmia Bharat’s Q4 revenue from operations slipped 5% on a year-on-year basis to ₹4,091 Crore as compared to ₹4,154 Crore. The company’s EBITDA was reported at ₹793 Crore, registering a growth of 21.30% against the previous corresponding period.

The company said that its EBITDA margin expanded to 19.40% against 15.20% in the previous year.

The company’s per tonne EBITDA witnessed a growth of 25% on a year-on-year to ₹926 Crore during the quarter. However, the company’s sales volume slipped by 3% during the quarter to 8.6 Million Tonnes (MT) for Q4FY25.

For FY25, the company recorded a 2% jump in its volume for the quarter to 29.4 MT. Additionally, FY25 EBITDA declined by 9% to ₹2,407 Crore and EBITDA per tonne slipped 11% on a year-on-year basis to ₹820 Crore. This reflects challenges from mere pricing and demand situations.

On the capacity front, the company commissioned 2.9 MT of cement capacity in Bihar and Assam, taking the company’s total installed capacity to 49.5 MT.

