Dalmia Bharat Expands in Maharashtra and Karnataka with ₹3,520 Crore Investment

Dalmia Bharat Ltd has made a strategic ₹3,520 crore bulk investment in its subsidiaries for operations in Maharashtra and Karnataka. It will add a 3.6 MnTPA clinker unit and 3 MnTPA grinding unit at its existing Belgaum plant in Karnataka.

The company also plans to set up a new greenfield split grinding unit in Pune, Maharashtra with a capacity of 3 MnTPA. The expansion would be undertaken with the help of a mix of debt and internal accruals, which is in line with the company’s long-term growth strategy.

With this investment, the total installed capacity of Dalmia Bharat would increase to 55.5 MnTPA, while an ongoing expansion of 2.9 MnT across Assam and Bihar is also in the pipeline. This would enhance market penetration of the company and will strengthen the regional presence in southern Maharashtra.

Western Maharashtra was a potential market segment for Rajkot, which was so far untapped, hence the Pune grinding unit seeks to achieve a market share here. This initiative is in line with Dalmia Bharat’s vision to be a pan-India player with a target to achieve 75 MnTPA by FY28 and 110-130 MnTPA by 2031.

Dalmia Bharat Holdings Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Puneet Dalmia stated that the expansion is a critical milestone in the company’s Phase II growth strategy, which will cater to the increase in demand for infrastructure in Western India.

The new units are likely to go on stream by the third quarter of fiscal 2027, which will significantly increase the company’s production capacity in the high-growth markets.