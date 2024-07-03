iifl-logo-icon 1
Dalmia Bharat Ltd Quarterly Results

1,799.25
(2.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3,087

3,621

4,307

3,604

3,153

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,087

3,621

4,307

3,604

3,153

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

73

50

120

60

81

Total Income

3,160

3,671

4,427

3,664

3,234

Total Expenditure

2,653

3,065

3,653

2,825

2,561

PBIDT

507

606

774

839

673

Interest

98

95

94

108

101

PBDT

409

511

680

731

572

Depreciation

336

317

328

370

401

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

41

20

-37

20

31

Deferred Tax

-17

29

69

75

17

Reported Profit After Tax

49

145

320

266

123

Minority Interest After NP

3

4

5

3

5

Net Profit after Minority Interest

46

141

315

263

118

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-84.46

0

0

-1

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

46

225.46

315

263

119

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.45

7.52

16.8

14.02

6.3

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

200

0

0

0

200

Equity

38

38

38

38

38

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.42

16.73

17.97

23.27

21.34

PBDTM(%)

13.24

14.11

15.78

20.28

18.14

PATM(%)

1.58

4

7.42

7.38

3.9

Dalmia BharatLtd: Related NEWS

Dalmia Bharat Reports 60.5% YoY Decline in Q2 Profit, Revenue Dips 2.1%

Dalmia Bharat Reports 60.5% YoY Decline in Q2 Profit, Revenue Dips 2.1%

21 Oct 2024|10:13 AM

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 26.8%, recording ₹434 Crore versus ₹593 Crore year-on-year.

Dalmia Bharat Q1 Profit Climbs to ₹145 Crore

Dalmia Bharat Q1 Profit Climbs to ₹145 Crore

19 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

Volume reached 7.4 million tons during the reporting period, an increase of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA for Dalmia Bharat also grew by 9.2% YoY.

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

