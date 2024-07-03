Dalmia Bharat Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3,087
3,621
4,307
3,604
3,153
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,087
3,621
4,307
3,604
3,153
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
73
50
120
60
81
Total Income
3,160
3,671
4,427
3,664
3,234
Total Expenditure
2,653
3,065
3,653
2,825
2,561
PBIDT
507
606
774
839
673
Interest
98
95
94
108
101
PBDT
409
511
680
731
572
Depreciation
336
317
328
370
401
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
41
20
-37
20
31
Deferred Tax
-17
29
69
75
17
Reported Profit After Tax
49
145
320
266
123
Minority Interest After NP
3
4
5
3
5
Net Profit after Minority Interest
46
141
315
263
118
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-84.46
0
0
-1
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
46
225.46
315
263
119
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.45
7.52
16.8
14.02
6.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
200
0
0
0
200
Equity
38
38
38
38
38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.42
16.73
17.97
23.27
21.34
PBDTM(%)
13.24
14.11
15.78
20.28
18.14
PATM(%)
1.58
4
7.42
7.38
3.9
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 26.8%, recording ₹434 Crore versus ₹593 Crore year-on-year.Read More
Volume reached 7.4 million tons during the reporting period, an increase of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA for Dalmia Bharat also grew by 9.2% YoY.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
