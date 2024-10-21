iifl-logo-icon 1
Dalmia Bharat Ltd Dividend

1,740.65
(0.21%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Dalmia BharatLtd CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend19 Oct 202425 Oct 202426 Oct 20244200Interim
Declared interim dividend at the rate of Rs. 4/- (200%) per equity share on 18,75,47,629 equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25. Confirmed the Record Date i.e. Saturday, October 26, 2024, for determining entitlement of shareholders for payment of interim dividend for Financial Year 2024-25 pursuant to Listing Regulations.
Dividend24 Apr 202419 Jun 202419 Jun 20245250Final
recommended final Dividend of Rs. 5/- per Equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up (i.e. 250%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval by shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Company shall inform in due course the date on which it will hold the AGM for the year ended March 31, 2024 and the date from which dividend will be paid or Demand draft / warrants thereof will be dispatched to the shareholders.

Dalmia BharatLtd: Related News

Dalmia Bharat Reports 60.5% YoY Decline in Q2 Profit, Revenue Dips 2.1%

21 Oct 2024|10:13 AM

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 26.8%, recording ₹434 Crore versus ₹593 Crore year-on-year.

Dalmia Bharat Q1 Profit Climbs to ₹145 Crore

19 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

Volume reached 7.4 million tons during the reporting period, an increase of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA for Dalmia Bharat also grew by 9.2% YoY.

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

