recommended final Dividend of Rs. 5/- per Equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up (i.e. 250%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval by shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Company shall inform in due course the date on which it will hold the AGM for the year ended March 31, 2024 and the date from which dividend will be paid or Demand draft / warrants thereof will be dispatched to the shareholders.