|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|19 Oct 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|26 Oct 2024
|4
|200
|Interim
|Declared interim dividend at the rate of Rs. 4/- (200%) per equity share on 18,75,47,629 equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25. Confirmed the Record Date i.e. Saturday, October 26, 2024, for determining entitlement of shareholders for payment of interim dividend for Financial Year 2024-25 pursuant to Listing Regulations.
|Dividend
|24 Apr 2024
|19 Jun 2024
|19 Jun 2024
|5
|250
|Final
|recommended final Dividend of Rs. 5/- per Equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up (i.e. 250%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval by shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Company shall inform in due course the date on which it will hold the AGM for the year ended March 31, 2024 and the date from which dividend will be paid or Demand draft / warrants thereof will be dispatched to the shareholders.
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 26.8%, recording ₹434 Crore versus ₹593 Crore year-on-year.Read More
Volume reached 7.4 million tons during the reporting period, an increase of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA for Dalmia Bharat also grew by 9.2% YoY.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
