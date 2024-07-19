iifl-logo

Dalmia Bharat Q1 Profit Climbs to ₹145 Crore

19 Jul 2024 , 12:47 PM

For the quarter ending June 30, 2024, Dalmia Bharat’s consolidated revenue from operations decreased 0.2% YoY to ₹3,621 Crore. In Q1FY24, it declared a net profit of ₹3,627 Crore.

The cement manufacturer reported a 0.7% increase in net profit at ₹145 Crore in Q1FY225 on July 19. In the same time frame last year, this was worth ₹144 Crore.

Volume reached 7.4 million tons during the reporting period, an increase of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA for Dalmia Bharat also grew by 9.2% year over year to ₹669 Crore.

EBITDA margin climbed by 1.6% year over year to 18.5% in Q1FY25 during the same time.

“The continuity of the incumbent government at the Center ensures policy stability and a continued focus on infrastructure spending, which bodes well for the cement sector’s long-term prospects, particularly cement demand,” stated Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director & CEO of Dalmia Bharat Limited. Despite weak cement demand throughout the quarter due to general elections, our volumes increased 6.2% year over year and our profits increased to 18.5% from 16.9% the previous year.

The stock has climbed 88% over the last five years and dropped more than 7% in the last year. The stock was trading at ₹1,918 at the close on July 18, approximately 0.11% higher than opening. 45.6 million tons of installed cement capacity were available as of June 30. It is around 46.6 million tons at the moment.

