Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Infosys: The IT major recorded a 7% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹6,368 Crore for the June quarter FY25, raising its growth expectation for the year. The company reported a profit of ₹5,945 Crore last year. In April-June, net profit plummeted 20% from ₹7,969 Crore in the previous March quarter.

Tata Technologies: In the June 2024 quarter, the global engineering and product development digital services organisation reported a 15.4% fall in consolidated earnings after tax to ₹162.03 Crore. The company reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹191.53 Crore in the same period previous year.

L&T Technology Services: The company’s net profit increased by 0.8% year on year to ₹313.6 Crore in the first quarter of 2024, ending June 30. The market poll anticipated a profit of ₹327 Crore for the quarter under review. In Q1, the company recorded sales of ₹2,461.9 Crore, a 3.0% decrease from the previous quarter but a 7.0% growth year on year.

Persistent Systems: The company’s US dollar revenue increased by 5.6% quarter on quarter to $328.2 million between April and June. On a year-over-year basis, US dollar revenue climbed by 16%. Revenue increased by 5.7% quarter-on-quarter to ₹2,737.2 Crore, up from ₹2,590.5 Crore in March.

South Indian Bank: The private bank recorded a 45.3% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹294.1 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹202.4 Crore. Net interest income (NII) grew 7.2% to ₹865.8 Crore from ₹807.7 Crore in the previous year.

Dalmia Bharat: The cement company reported a 0.7% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹145 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹144 Crore.

Tanla Platforms: The company recorded a 4.3% year-on-year growth in net profit at ₹141.2 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹135.4 Crore. The company’s revenue increased by 10% to ₹1,002.2 Crore, from ₹911.1 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Zydus Lifesciences: The business stated that it has received a report from the US FDA regarding an examination of its injectables production facility in Jarod, near Vadodara, Gujarat. The USFDA designated the plant as “Official Action Indicated” (OAI) following the inspection, which occurred between April 15 and April 23, 2024.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The pharmaceutical company entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing deal with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to commercialise Vonoprazan tablets in India. Vonoprazan is a new, orally active potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) used to treat reflux esophagitis and other acid-peptic disorders.

Tech Mahindra: The company has authorised a merger proposal between its step-down subsidiary, vCustomer Philippines (Cebu) Inc., and its parent company, vCustomer Philippines Inc. vCustomer Philippines Inc. is Tech Mahindra’s completely owned subsidiary. The merger requires regulatory permission in the country of incorporation.

