Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Dalmia Bharat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 if any and other business matters. Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of Interim Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/10/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Dalmia Bharat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday July 182024 Please find the attached outcome of Board Meeting held on July 18, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 28 May 2024

Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

Dalmia Bharat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and ii. recommendation of Final Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board meeting for approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and recommendation of final dividend Outcome of Board Meeting Board recommended dividend of Rs.5 per equity share subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024) Extract of Minutes of the Meeting of Board of Directors approving re-classification of shareholding from Promoter Group category to Public Category (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024