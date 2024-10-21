iifl-logo-icon 1
Dalmia Bharat Ltd Board Meeting

Dalmia BharatLtd CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting19 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
Dalmia Bharat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 if any and other business matters. Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of Interim Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/10/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
Dalmia Bharat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday July 182024 Please find the attached outcome of Board Meeting held on July 18, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202428 May 2024
Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting24 Apr 202411 Apr 2024
Dalmia Bharat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and ii. recommendation of Final Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board meeting for approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and recommendation of final dividend Outcome of Board Meeting Board recommended dividend of Rs.5 per equity share subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024) Extract of Minutes of the Meeting of Board of Directors approving re-classification of shareholding from Promoter Group category to Public Category (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
Dalmia Bharat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday January 24 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. as per letter attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)

Dalmia BharatLtd: Related News

Dalmia Bharat Reports 60.5% YoY Decline in Q2 Profit, Revenue Dips 2.1%

Dalmia Bharat Reports 60.5% YoY Decline in Q2 Profit, Revenue Dips 2.1%

21 Oct 2024|10:13 AM

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 26.8%, recording ₹434 Crore versus ₹593 Crore year-on-year.

Read More
Dalmia Bharat Q1 Profit Climbs to ₹145 Crore

Dalmia Bharat Q1 Profit Climbs to ₹145 Crore

19 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

Volume reached 7.4 million tons during the reporting period, an increase of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA for Dalmia Bharat also grew by 9.2% YoY.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Read More
