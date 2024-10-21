|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 Oct 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|Dalmia Bharat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 if any and other business matters. Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of Interim Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|Dalmia Bharat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday July 182024 Please find the attached outcome of Board Meeting held on July 18, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|28 May 2024
|Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2024
|11 Apr 2024
|Dalmia Bharat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and ii. recommendation of Final Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board meeting for approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and recommendation of final dividend Outcome of Board Meeting Board recommended dividend of Rs.5 per equity share subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024) Extract of Minutes of the Meeting of Board of Directors approving re-classification of shareholding from Promoter Group category to Public Category (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|Dalmia Bharat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday January 24 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. as per letter attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) fell 26.8%, recording ₹434 Crore versus ₹593 Crore year-on-year.Read More
Volume reached 7.4 million tons during the reporting period, an increase of 6.2% YoY. EBITDA for Dalmia Bharat also grew by 9.2% YoY.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
