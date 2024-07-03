iifl-logo-icon 1
SJVN Ltd Share Price

102.85
(-5.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open109.45
  • Day's High109.55
  • 52 Wk High170.5
  • Prev. Close109.09
  • Day's Low102.21
  • 52 Wk Low 88.85
  • Turnover (lac)12,527.53
  • P/E46.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.74
  • EPS2.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40,417.94
  • Div. Yield1.65
  • Open110.15
  • Day's High111.19
  • Spot108.87
  • Prev. Close110.24
  • Day's Low108.29
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot4,725
  • OI(Chg %)-16,96,275 (-35.27%)
  • Roll Over%19.44
  • Roll Cost0.36
  • Traded Vol.51,36,075 (-10.17%)
SJVN Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

109.45

Prev. Close

109.09

Turnover(Lac.)

12,527.53

Day's High

109.55

Day's Low

102.21

52 Week's High

170.5

52 Week's Low

88.85

Book Value

37.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40,417.94

P/E

46.4

EPS

2.35

Divi. Yield

1.65

SJVN Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.65

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

SJVN Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

SJVN Signs MoU with Bihar to Develop 1,000 MW Hathidah Durgawati PSP

SJVN Signs MoU with Bihar to Develop 1,000 MW Hathidah Durgawati PSP

31 Dec 2024|11:35 PM

Hathidah Durgawati PSP is likely to generate employment for around 5,000 people directly and indirectly and attract investment of around ₹10,000 crore.

SJVN shares jump ~7% on signing pact with Rajasthan government

SJVN shares jump ~7% on signing pact with Rajasthan government

22 Nov 2024|11:36 AM

"Both the parties have agreed to collaborate for the development of renewable energy on a long-term basis," the business informed exchanges.

SJVN Reports Q2 Net Profit Rise to ₹441 Crore, Revenue Grows 16.8%

SJVN Reports Q2 Net Profit Rise to ₹441 Crore, Revenue Grows 16.8%

6 Nov 2024|11:22 PM

SJVN Ltd has gained a total of 57% in the last one year, and 24% gain since the beginning of the year.

SJVN Ltd Shares Surge After Maharashtra Project Agreements Worth ₹48,000 Crore

SJVN Ltd Shares Surge After Maharashtra Project Agreements Worth ₹48,000 Crore

27 Sep 2024|03:57 PM

The estimated total investment for these projects is around ₹48,000 Crore, which is anticipated to create nearly 8,400 direct and indirect jobs.

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SJVN Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 81.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 81.84%

Non-Promoter- 6.67%

Institutions: 6.67%

Non-Institutions: 11.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SJVN Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3,929.8

3,929.8

3,929.8

3,929.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10,100.48

9,892.17

9,198.81

8,832.04

Net Worth

14,030.28

13,821.97

13,128.61

12,761.84

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,490.83

2,701.52

2,229.97

2,679.31

yoy growth (%)

-7.79

21.14

-16.77

7.43

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-320.55

-307.68

-265.22

-253.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2,133.28

1,766.42

1,597.27

1,905.15

Depreciation

-393.27

-384.09

-364.51

-679.98

Tax paid

-535.63

-307.47

-423.49

-329.79

Working capital

-1,664.57

-833.95

-1,131.79

-5.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.79

21.14

-16.77

7.43

Op profit growth

-11.29

20.28

-22.9

6.69

EBIT growth

4.71

21.02

-13.82

9.25

Net profit growth

-1.14

34.86

-20.67

9.72

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,579.37

2,938.35

2,417

2,485.39

2,702.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,579.37

2,938.35

2,417

2,485.39

2,702.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

380.63

348.4

222.27

1,012.77

599.21

SJVN Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SJVN Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director (Projects)

Sushil Sharma

Independent Director

Shashikant Jagannath Wani

Whole Time Director

AJAY KUMAR SHARMA

Nominee (Govt)

Mohammad Afzal

Nominee

Shri Arindam Chaudhary

Chairman & Managing Director

Shri Raj Kumar Chaudhary

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SJVN Ltd

Summary

SJVN Ltd is a hydroelectric power generation company. The Company is the largest operational hydroelectric power generation facility in India based on installed capacity, with an aggregate generation capacity of 1912 MW. It expanded horizons and envisions developing itself into a fully diversified transnational power sector company in all types of conventional and non-conventional forms of energy along with Power Transmission. The Company is engaged in the business of providing consultancy. All India installed power generation capacity as on 31 March, 2023 was 4,16,058.89 MW. SJVN Ltd was incorporated on May 24, 1988 as Nathpa Jhakri Power Corporation Pvt Ltd. The company was established as a joint venture between the Government of India and the State Government of Himachal Pradesh to plan, investigate, organize, execute, operate and maintain hydroelectric power projects. In November 3, 1988, the word private was deleted and the name was changed to Nathpa Jhakri Power Corporation Ltd. In August 1991, the company took over the construction and operation of the NJHPS from the HPSEB. In September 17, 2002, they changed their name from Nathpa Jhakri Power Corporation Ltd to Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd as the operations of the company were based in and around the river Sutlej. In October 2003, the first 250 MW hydroelectric power generations unit was commissioned at the NJHPS.In the year 2004, the Government of Himachal Pradesh allocated Luhri Hydro Electric Project to the company
Company FAQs

What is the SJVN Ltd share price today?

The SJVN Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹102.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of SJVN Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SJVN Ltd is ₹40417.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SJVN Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SJVN Ltd is 46.4 and 2.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SJVN Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SJVN Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SJVN Ltd is ₹88.85 and ₹170.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SJVN Ltd?

SJVN Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.27%, 3 Years at 52.19%, 1 Year at 17.68%, 6 Month at -19.99%, 3 Month at -14.09% and 1 Month at -6.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SJVN Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SJVN Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 81.85 %
Institutions - 6.68 %
Public - 11.48 %

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
