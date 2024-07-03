Summary

SJVN Ltd is a hydroelectric power generation company. The Company is the largest operational hydroelectric power generation facility in India based on installed capacity, with an aggregate generation capacity of 1912 MW. It expanded horizons and envisions developing itself into a fully diversified transnational power sector company in all types of conventional and non-conventional forms of energy along with Power Transmission. The Company is engaged in the business of providing consultancy. All India installed power generation capacity as on 31 March, 2023 was 4,16,058.89 MW. SJVN Ltd was incorporated on May 24, 1988 as Nathpa Jhakri Power Corporation Pvt Ltd. The company was established as a joint venture between the Government of India and the State Government of Himachal Pradesh to plan, investigate, organize, execute, operate and maintain hydroelectric power projects. In November 3, 1988, the word private was deleted and the name was changed to Nathpa Jhakri Power Corporation Ltd. In August 1991, the company took over the construction and operation of the NJHPS from the HPSEB. In September 17, 2002, they changed their name from Nathpa Jhakri Power Corporation Ltd to Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd as the operations of the company were based in and around the river Sutlej. In October 2003, the first 250 MW hydroelectric power generations unit was commissioned at the NJHPS.In the year 2004, the Government of Himachal Pradesh allocated Luhri Hydro Electric Project to the company

