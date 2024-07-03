SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹109.45
Prev. Close₹109.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹12,527.53
Day's High₹109.55
Day's Low₹102.21
52 Week's High₹170.5
52 Week's Low₹88.85
Book Value₹37.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40,417.94
P/E46.4
EPS2.35
Divi. Yield1.65
Hathidah Durgawati PSP is likely to generate employment for around 5,000 people directly and indirectly and attract investment of around ₹10,000 crore.Read More
"Both the parties have agreed to collaborate for the development of renewable energy on a long-term basis," the business informed exchanges.Read More
SJVN Ltd has gained a total of 57% in the last one year, and 24% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
The estimated total investment for these projects is around ₹48,000 Crore, which is anticipated to create nearly 8,400 direct and indirect jobs.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3,929.8
3,929.8
3,929.8
3,929.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10,100.48
9,892.17
9,198.81
8,832.04
Net Worth
14,030.28
13,821.97
13,128.61
12,761.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,490.83
2,701.52
2,229.97
2,679.31
yoy growth (%)
-7.79
21.14
-16.77
7.43
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-320.55
-307.68
-265.22
-253.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2,133.28
1,766.42
1,597.27
1,905.15
Depreciation
-393.27
-384.09
-364.51
-679.98
Tax paid
-535.63
-307.47
-423.49
-329.79
Working capital
-1,664.57
-833.95
-1,131.79
-5.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.79
21.14
-16.77
7.43
Op profit growth
-11.29
20.28
-22.9
6.69
EBIT growth
4.71
21.02
-13.82
9.25
Net profit growth
-1.14
34.86
-20.67
9.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,579.37
2,938.35
2,417
2,485.39
2,702.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,579.37
2,938.35
2,417
2,485.39
2,702.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
380.63
348.4
222.27
1,012.77
599.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director (Projects)
Sushil Sharma
Independent Director
Shashikant Jagannath Wani
Whole Time Director
AJAY KUMAR SHARMA
Nominee (Govt)
Mohammad Afzal
Nominee
Shri Arindam Chaudhary
Chairman & Managing Director
Shri Raj Kumar Chaudhary
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SJVN Ltd
Summary
SJVN Ltd is a hydroelectric power generation company. The Company is the largest operational hydroelectric power generation facility in India based on installed capacity, with an aggregate generation capacity of 1912 MW. It expanded horizons and envisions developing itself into a fully diversified transnational power sector company in all types of conventional and non-conventional forms of energy along with Power Transmission. The Company is engaged in the business of providing consultancy. All India installed power generation capacity as on 31 March, 2023 was 4,16,058.89 MW. SJVN Ltd was incorporated on May 24, 1988 as Nathpa Jhakri Power Corporation Pvt Ltd. The company was established as a joint venture between the Government of India and the State Government of Himachal Pradesh to plan, investigate, organize, execute, operate and maintain hydroelectric power projects. In November 3, 1988, the word private was deleted and the name was changed to Nathpa Jhakri Power Corporation Ltd. In August 1991, the company took over the construction and operation of the NJHPS from the HPSEB. In September 17, 2002, they changed their name from Nathpa Jhakri Power Corporation Ltd to Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd as the operations of the company were based in and around the river Sutlej. In October 2003, the first 250 MW hydroelectric power generations unit was commissioned at the NJHPS.In the year 2004, the Government of Himachal Pradesh allocated Luhri Hydro Electric Project to the company
Read More
The SJVN Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹102.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SJVN Ltd is ₹40417.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SJVN Ltd is 46.4 and 2.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SJVN Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SJVN Ltd is ₹88.85 and ₹170.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SJVN Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.27%, 3 Years at 52.19%, 1 Year at 17.68%, 6 Month at -19.99%, 3 Month at -14.09% and 1 Month at -6.78%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.