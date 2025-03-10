SJVN to Develop ₹9,500 Crore Pumped Storage Project in Chhattisgarh

SJVN (Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam), a state-owned company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chhattisgarh government and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) for a 1800 MW pumped storage project (PSP).

The proposed project will be based in Kotpali, Balrampur district and is estimated to attract ₹9,500 crore of investment. The pumped storage unit is projected to generate 3,967 million units (MU) of electricity, which should aid India as it increasingly relies on renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

Pumped Storage Plants (PSP) Operational: Store energy (by pumping water to an upper reservoir) and generate energy (by releasing the stored water). The signing ceremony of MoU in the presence of Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Dev Sai, Commerce & Industry Minister, Lakhan Lal Dewangan, and senior officials of SJVN and Government of Chhattisgarh.

Among the key signatories of the agreement were SJVN’s Director (Projects) Sushil Kumar Sharma, Chhattisgarh’s Principal Secretary (Energy) Subodh Kumar Singh and CSPGCL MD Sanjeev Kumar Katiyar.

Kotpali PSP is an off-stream closed-loop project that will strengthen energy security, stability of the grid, and industry growth in the state of Chhattisgarh, it added. The project will also generate employment and help in the state’s economic development, it said.