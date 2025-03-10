iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

SJVN to Develop ₹9,500 Crore Pumped Storage Project in Chhattisgarh

10 Mar 2025 , 04:17 PM

SJVN (Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam), a state-owned company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chhattisgarh government and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) for a 1800 MW pumped storage project (PSP).

The proposed project will be based in Kotpali, Balrampur district and is estimated to attract ₹9,500 crore of investment. The pumped storage unit is projected to generate 3,967 million units (MU) of electricity, which should aid India as it increasingly relies on renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

Pumped Storage Plants (PSP) Operational: Store energy (by pumping water to an upper reservoir) and generate energy (by releasing the stored water). The signing ceremony of MoU in the presence of Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Dev Sai, Commerce & Industry Minister, Lakhan Lal Dewangan, and senior officials of SJVN and Government of Chhattisgarh.

Among the key signatories of the agreement were SJVN’s Director (Projects) Sushil Kumar Sharma, Chhattisgarh’s Principal Secretary (Energy) Subodh Kumar Singh and CSPGCL MD Sanjeev Kumar Katiyar.

Kotpali PSP is an off-stream closed-loop project that will strengthen energy security, stability of the grid, and industry growth in the state of Chhattisgarh, it added. The project will also generate employment and help in the state’s economic development, it said.

Related Tags

  • Chhattisgarh
  • Pumped Storage Project
  • SJVN
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

SJVN to Develop ₹9,500 Crore Pumped Storage Project in Chhattisgarh

SJVN to Develop ₹9,500 Crore Pumped Storage Project in Chhattisgarh

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Mar 2025|04:17 PM
Krystal Integrated Services Secures PGIMER Sanitation Contract

Krystal Integrated Services Secures PGIMER Sanitation Contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Mar 2025|04:06 PM
Zydus Lifesciences Secures USFDA Approval for Ketoconazole Shampoo

Zydus Lifesciences Secures USFDA Approval for Ketoconazole Shampoo

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Mar 2025|03:09 PM
Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 10, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 10, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Mar 2025|01:26 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.