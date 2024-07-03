SJVN Ltd Summary

SJVN Ltd is a hydroelectric power generation company. The Company is the largest operational hydroelectric power generation facility in India based on installed capacity, with an aggregate generation capacity of 1912 MW. It expanded horizons and envisions developing itself into a fully diversified transnational power sector company in all types of conventional and non-conventional forms of energy along with Power Transmission. The Company is engaged in the business of providing consultancy. All India installed power generation capacity as on 31 March, 2023 was 4,16,058.89 MW. SJVN Ltd was incorporated on May 24, 1988 as Nathpa Jhakri Power Corporation Pvt Ltd. The company was established as a joint venture between the Government of India and the State Government of Himachal Pradesh to plan, investigate, organize, execute, operate and maintain hydroelectric power projects. In November 3, 1988, the word private was deleted and the name was changed to Nathpa Jhakri Power Corporation Ltd. In August 1991, the company took over the construction and operation of the NJHPS from the HPSEB. In September 17, 2002, they changed their name from Nathpa Jhakri Power Corporation Ltd to Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd as the operations of the company were based in and around the river Sutlej. In October 2003, the first 250 MW hydroelectric power generations unit was commissioned at the NJHPS.In the year 2004, the Government of Himachal Pradesh allocated Luhri Hydro Electric Project to the company for preparation of detailed project report. Also, they signed an implementation agreement with Government of Himachal Pradesh for RHEP. In the year 2005, the company signed an agreement with Government of Uttarakhand for execution of Devsari Hydro Electric Project (300 MW), Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project (33 MW) and Jakhol Sankri Hydro Electric Project (33 MW) on BOO basis.In the 2008, the company was granted the Mini Ratna Category I status of the company. They signed a MoU for Arun - III Hydro Electric Project with Government of Nepal. Also, they signed a MoU with Government of Himachal Pradesh for the implementation of Luhri Hydro Electric Project and the execution of Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project.In September 10, 2009, the company changed their name Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd to SJVN Ltd as the operations of the company expanded and were no longer confined to the area in and around the River Sutlej. Also, the company was converted into a public limited company. The company entered into a Joint Venture for the implementation of 1500 MW Tipaimukh Hydro Electric Project in Manipur with equity participation to the extent of 26%. Also, the company was assigned the task of updating/preparing DPRs of two Hydro Electric Projects 900 MW Wangchu Hydro Electric Project and 486 MW Kholongchu Hydro Electric Project in Bhutan by Government of India. Shares of SJVN were listed on the bourses on 20 May 2010 after an Initial Public Offer (IPO). The stock debuted at Rs 28 on BSE compared with IPO price of Rs 26.On 5 July 2013, SJVN announced that it has acquired Buxar Bijlee Company Private Limited by acquisition of 100% of equity of the company on 4 July 2013 in terms of MOU signed with Bihar Government on 17 January 2013 for setting up Green Field 1320 MW (2 x 660 MW) Supercritical Technology Thermal Power Project at Chausa village in Buxar district of Bihar. The Ministry of Coal has informed SJVN that the company has been allocated 486 MT of coal reserves in the 2102 MT Deocha-Pachami Coal Block located in West Bengal for the purpose of Buxar Thermal Project.On 29 January 2014, SJVN Limited signed a MoU to form a Joint Venture Company to plan, develop and operate the worlds largest 4000 MW Ultra Mega Solar Project in Sambhar area of Rajasthan with five other PSUs namely Bharat Heavy Industries Limited (BHEL), Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL); Sambhar Salt Limited (SSL); Rajasthan Electronics & Instrumentation Ltd. (REIL), Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The project having total installed capacity of 4000 MW will be implemented in phases beginning 1000 MW in the first Phase through the aforesaid JV Company and SJVN will have 16% equity participation in the proposed mega project.On 21 March 2014, SJVN Ltd informed the stock exchanges that the 412 MW Rampur Hydro Electric Project of SJVN Ltd., located on River Satluj in Himachal Pradesh, commenced power generation on 20 March 2014 with the synchronization of its first 68.67 MW unit with the northern grid. The mechanical wet spinning of Unit-I and Unit-II of the Project had been successfully achieved on 4 and 5 March 2014 respectively. On completion the project will generate 1770 million units of electricity per annum, 30% of which will be supplied to home state Himachal Pradesh, which is the companys equity partner, in addition to 12% free power. The balance power will be supplied to the northern grid states namely Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh & Delhi.On 23 April 2014, SJVN Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC), Bhutan for carrying out preconstruction activities for development of Kholongchhu Hydroelectric Power Project (600MW) till formation of Joint Venture Company in Bhutan. The Project is situated on the Kholongchhu River in Trashiyangtse Dozongkhag, having total installed capacity of 600 MW and shall be implemented by setting up a JV Company (of SJVN & DGPC) in Bhutan, which shall develop and operate the project on BOOT basis.On 21 May 2014, SJVN Ltd informed the stock exchanges that with the commissioning of the last i.e. 56th Wind Energy Generator (WEG) on 20 May 2014, SJVNs 47.6 MW Khirvere Wind Power Project comprising of total 56 Wind Energy Generators (WEG), each having capacity of 850kW, stands fully commissioned on 20 May 2014.On 13 August 2014, SJVN announced that the company has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the implementation of 80 MW Doimukh Hydro Electric Project as a run of the river scheme on river Pare in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.On 5 December 2014, SJVN announced that the 412 MW Rampur Power Project of the company, located on river Satluj in Himachal Pradesh stands fully commissioned on 4 December 2014 with the commissioning of the last i.e. 6th vertical axis Francis turbine Unit of 412 MW Rampur Power Project. The SJVNs 412 MW Rampur Power Project will generate 1,770 million units of electricity every year. Out of which 30% of Power will be supplied to the home state Himachal Pradesh that is SJVNs equity partner, in addition to 12% free power. The balance power will be supplied to the Northern Grid states namely Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand,Chandigarh & Delhi.On 1 January 2015, SJVN announced that it has signed a MoU with Hindustan Salts Limited to conceptualise, structure, implement, operate and maintain the ultra mega hybrid renewable energy (solar and wind) park at salt pan land in Kharaghoda, Gujarat. SJVN also signed a MoU with Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Limited to develop solar power plant of about 2 MWs capacity at Kotla, Himachal Pradesh and other places in the project area of SJVN.On 8 January 2015, SJVN Ltd informed the stock exchanges that the company has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with six state power generating companies belonging to West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka and Tamilnadu for formation of a JV Company for mining coal from Deocha Pachami-Dewanganj Horisingha Coal Block located in Birbhum district of West Bengal State. The coal mined from the block would feed to the 1320MW (2*660MW) supercritical thermal power project of SJVN Thermal Private Limited at Buxar, Bihar.On 15 June 2015, SJVN Ltd informed the stock exchanges that a Joint Venture of the company has been incorporated on12 June 2015 under the name and style of Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited to implement the 600 MW Kholongchhu Hydro Electric Project in Bhutan.On 4 December 2015, SJVN Ltd informed the stock exchanges that the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan Limited for allocation of land in the solar parks being developed by them at Jodhpur and Jaisalmer in the state of Rajasthan. SJVN has plans to set up cumulative 300 MW Solar capacity in these solar parks.On 20 March 2018, the company announced closure of share buyback with completion of extinguishment 20.68 crore shares. Earlier, the companys Board of Directors at its meeting held on 8 January 2018 approved the proposal to buyback up to 20.68 crore equity shares of the company at a price of Rs 38.75 per share for an aggregate consideration upto Rs 801.47 crore through the Tender Offer route. The Buyback offer opened on 14 February 2018 and closed on 28 February 2018.On 30 March 2018, the foundation stone was laid for SJVNs 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project at Mori. The project is located on River Tons, a major tributary of River Yamuna on the Ganga basin, in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. On 12 May 2018, the foundation stone was laid for SJVNs 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project at Kathmandu. The project is located on River Arun in Sunkhuwashabha District of Nepal. The project is being executed by SJVN through its wholly owned subsidiary namely SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company (SAPDC). This project has been allocated to SJVN based on International Competitive Bidding (ICB) by Government of Nepal (GoN) in March 2008. Memorandum of Understanding for execution of Arun-3 project was signed between Government of Nepal and SJVN on 2 March 2008.During the year 2019, Cross-Border Inter State Transmission 400 kV, D/C Link for trade of Power between Nepal & India has been developed by two Joint Venture Companies namely CPTC and PTCN. CPTC has executed the Indian portion (86 km) of the said link between Muzaarpur & Sursand wherein SJVN has 26% equity share along with IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd. (38%), POWERGRID (26%) and Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) (10%). The other portion of the link on the Nepal side (39 Km) between Sursand & Dhalkebar has been executed by PTCN registered in Nepal having partners IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd. (26%), POWERGRID (26%) and Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) (48%).During the year 2019, the Company commissioned 50 MW Sadla Wind Power Project in Gujarat.During year 2021, SJVNs 5 MW Charanka Solar Power Station commissioned on 31 March, 2017, which is located at Charanka Solar Park in Gujarat in an area of about 25.95 acres. This project was conceived under REC Mechanism and the PPA for brown power has been signed with GUVNL on 3 March, 2017. The project has generated 7.219 MUs in the FY 2020-21. The Company set up its first Wind Power Project of 47.6 MW capacity at Khirvire / Kombhalne villages of Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra. The Project comprised 56 Wind Energy Generators (WEGs) each of capacity 0.85 MW. Total Gross Generation from the plant for FY 2020-21 was 48.261 MU. In year 2022, the Company commissioned its second Wind Power Project of 50 MW capacity, comprising 25 WEGs each of capacity 2 MW at Village Sadla, Gujarat. PPA (Purchase Power Agreement )was signed with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited for 38 MW on 30 January, 2018 and for balance 12 MW on 30 March, 2019. The project commissioned on 18 April, 2019 and total 102.677 MU had been generated in FY 2021-22.On 31 March, 2022 SJVN has incorporated a fully owned Subsidiary Company SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL). On 17 March, 2022, the Company secured 100 MW Grid Connected Solar Power Project in Gujarat through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL). On 11th January, 2022, it granted Power Trading License for interstate trading of electricity by CERC. On 29 December, 2021 it allotted 05 Hydro Electric Projects having total capacity of 5097 MW by Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh. On 11 July, 2021 Memorandum of Understanding was signed for the development of 679 MW Lower Arun HEP between SJVN & Investment Board of Nepal in Kathmandu Nepal.As regards hydro potential, India has an estimated potential of about 1,50,000 MW out of which as on 31 March, 2023 only about 46850.17 MW was commissioned. 75 MW Parasan SPP was commissioned on 22.11.2022. The installed capacity of the Company was enhanced to 2091.5 MW (07 Power Stations). Parasan Solar Park Project of 75 MW capacity was commissioned and made operational on 22.11.2022. During the year 2022-23, 2 Hydro Plants of 1912 MW & 5 Renewable Plants of 179.5 MW and 1 Transmission line of 86 km were made operational.