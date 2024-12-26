Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|100
|₹0.050%
|5,67,0000%
|-
|-
|102.5
|₹0.150%
|14,1750%
|4,7250%
|₹10.40%
|105
|₹0.050%
|4,25,2500%
|4,7250%
|₹1.50%
|107.5
|₹0.05-50%
|3,11,8500%
|3,87,4503.79%
|₹0.05-95%
|110
|₹1.5130.76%
|3,02,400-42.85%
|2,83,500-13.04%
|₹0.05-80%
|112.5
|₹3.2532.65%
|3,07,125-16.66%
|8,07,975-6.04%
|₹0.050%
|115
|₹6.0526.04%
|8,07,975-12.75%
|4,63,050-10.09%
|₹0.050%
|117.5
|₹8.9528.77%
|3,59,100-12.64%
|27,16,8750%
|₹0.050%
|120
|₹11.420%
|10,86,750-2.12%
|9,73,3500%
|₹0.050%
|122.5
|₹14.6575.44%
|2,59,875-8.33%
|18,04,9501.86%
|₹0.050%
|125
|₹16.419.27%
|1,74,825-19.56%
|3,73,2750%
|₹0.050%
|127.5
|₹18.55155.86%
|4,7250%
|9,73,3500%
|₹0.050%
|130
|-
|-
|3,63,8250%
|₹0.050%
|132.5
|-
|-
|4,67,7750%
|₹0.050%
|135
|₹25.6528.25%
|4,7250%
|11,62,3500%
|₹0.050%
|140
|-
|-
Hathidah Durgawati PSP is likely to generate employment for around 5,000 people directly and indirectly and attract investment of around ₹10,000 crore.Read More
"Both the parties have agreed to collaborate for the development of renewable energy on a long-term basis," the business informed exchanges.Read More
SJVN Ltd has gained a total of 57% in the last one year, and 24% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
The estimated total investment for these projects is around ₹48,000 Crore, which is anticipated to create nearly 8,400 direct and indirect jobs.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
The Mizoram project will include eight 300-MW units, having an annual energy generation capacity of 4,993.2 million units.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
For the fiscal year 2023–24, these eight power sector companies planned to invest a total of ₹60,805.22 Crore annually.Read More
