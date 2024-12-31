iifl-logo-icon 1
SJVN Signs MoU with Bihar to Develop 1,000 MW Hathidah Durgawati PSP

31 Dec 2024 , 11:35 PM

State-run power major SJVN Ltd said it signed an agreement on December 31 with the Bihar government for developing the 1,000 MW Hathidah Durgawati PSP. The pump storage project reportedly will cost around ₹5,663 crore.

The cost for the power generation from this proposed project is anticipated to be around ₹9.39 per kilowatt-hours, considering a February 2024 rate while the pumping energy cost will amount to ₹3 per kilowatt-hours.

Hathidah Durgawati PSP is likely to generate employment for around 5,000 people directly and indirectly and attract investment of around ₹10,000 crore.

It is located in Patna, where most of the senior leaders from the state are attending, including Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav.

This project is established on Durgawati River in the Kaimur District of Bihar, which has four units, and all the four have 250 MW capacity, hence generating 6.325 million units daily and 2308.65 million units per annum.

The Ministry of Power had designated SJVN as the lead agency for PSPs in Bihar in August 2022. Of the four projects, Hathidah Durgawati PSP is one such project. SJVN is currently executing over 12,000 MW of PSP projects in other states also, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Mizoram, and Himachal Pradesh.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.