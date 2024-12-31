Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,490.83
2,701.52
2,229.97
2,679.31
yoy growth (%)
-7.79
21.14
-16.77
7.43
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-320.55
-307.68
-265.22
-253.39
As % of sales
12.86
11.38
11.89
9.45
Other costs
-368.82
-362.89
-276.25
-235.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.8
13.43
12.38
8.79
Operating profit
1,801.46
2,030.95
1,688.5
2,190.24
OPM
72.32
75.17
75.71
81.74
Depreciation
-393.27
-384.09
-364.51
-679.98
Interest expense
2.85
-268.07
-83.82
-45.7
Other income
722.24
387.63
357.1
440.59
Profit before tax
2,133.28
1,766.42
1,597.27
1,905.15
Taxes
-535.63
-307.47
-423.49
-329.79
Tax rate
-25.1
-17.4
-26.51
-17.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1,597.65
1,458.95
1,173.78
1,575.36
Exceptional items
35.39
192.94
51.1
-31.22
Net profit
1,633.04
1,651.89
1,224.88
1,544.14
yoy growth (%)
-1.14
34.86
-20.67
9.72
NPM
65.56
61.14
54.92
57.63
Hathidah Durgawati PSP is likely to generate employment for around 5,000 people directly and indirectly and attract investment of around ₹10,000 crore.
"Both the parties have agreed to collaborate for the development of renewable energy on a long-term basis," the business informed exchanges.
SJVN Ltd has gained a total of 57% in the last one year, and 24% gain since the beginning of the year.
The estimated total investment for these projects is around ₹48,000 Crore, which is anticipated to create nearly 8,400 direct and indirect jobs.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.
The Mizoram project will include eight 300-MW units, having an annual energy generation capacity of 4,993.2 million units.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.
For the fiscal year 2023–24, these eight power sector companies planned to invest a total of ₹60,805.22 Crore annually.
