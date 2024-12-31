iifl-logo-icon 1
SJVN Ltd Peer Comparison

100.76
(3.60%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

SJVN LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

326.15

16.93,15,723.454,648.872.3840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

302.6

18.182,76,832.473,711.163.7810,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

551.3

24.512,17,049.242,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,078.2

01,69,443.959903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

373.6

37.81,17,892.051,008.610.544,889.4453.08

SJVN: RELATED NEWS

SJVN Signs MoU with Bihar to Develop 1,000 MW Hathidah Durgawati PSP

SJVN Signs MoU with Bihar to Develop 1,000 MW Hathidah Durgawati PSP

31 Dec 2024|11:35 PM

Hathidah Durgawati PSP is likely to generate employment for around 5,000 people directly and indirectly and attract investment of around ₹10,000 crore.

SJVN shares jump ~7% on signing pact with Rajasthan government

SJVN shares jump ~7% on signing pact with Rajasthan government

22 Nov 2024|11:36 AM

"Both the parties have agreed to collaborate for the development of renewable energy on a long-term basis," the business informed exchanges.

SJVN Reports Q2 Net Profit Rise to ₹441 Crore, Revenue Grows 16.8%

SJVN Reports Q2 Net Profit Rise to ₹441 Crore, Revenue Grows 16.8%

6 Nov 2024|11:22 PM

SJVN Ltd has gained a total of 57% in the last one year, and 24% gain since the beginning of the year.

SJVN Ltd Shares Surge After Maharashtra Project Agreements Worth ₹48,000 Crore

SJVN Ltd Shares Surge After Maharashtra Project Agreements Worth ₹48,000 Crore

27 Sep 2024|03:57 PM

The estimated total investment for these projects is around ₹48,000 Crore, which is anticipated to create nearly 8,400 direct and indirect jobs.

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

SJVN secures ₹14,000 Crore project in Mizoram; stock zooms ~14%

SJVN secures ₹14,000 Crore project in Mizoram; stock zooms ~14%

26 Jul 2024|10:39 AM

The Mizoram project will include eight 300-MW units, having an annual energy generation capacity of 4,993.2 million units.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Government to Invest ₹67,000 Cr in 8 Power PSUs in FY25

Government to Invest ₹67,000 Cr in 8 Power PSUs in FY25

24 Jul 2024|10:55 AM

For the fiscal year 2023–24, these eight power sector companies planned to invest a total of ₹60,805.22 Crore annually.

