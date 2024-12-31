SJVN Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2,133.28
1,766.42
1,597.27
1,905.15
Depreciation
-393.27
-384.09
-364.51
-679.98
Tax paid
-535.63
-307.47
-423.49
-329.79
Working capital
-1,664.57
-833.95
-1,131.79
-5.51
Other operating items
Operating
-460.19
240.91
-322.52
889.86
Capital expenditure
308.86
707.55
26.53
-3,917.15
Free cash flow
-151.33
948.47
-295.99
-3,027.29
Equity raised
16,010.87
13,885.6
13,544.95
13,895.04
Investing
1,489.15
1,109.95
273.98
118.59
Financing
3,863.1
3,955.33
4,046.94
4,373.6
Dividends paid
707.36
668.07
864.55
930.74
Net in cash
21,919.15
20,567.42
18,434.43
16,290.68
Hathidah Durgawati PSP is likely to generate employment for around 5,000 people directly and indirectly and attract investment of around ₹10,000 crore.Read More
"Both the parties have agreed to collaborate for the development of renewable energy on a long-term basis," the business informed exchanges.Read More
SJVN Ltd has gained a total of 57% in the last one year, and 24% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
The estimated total investment for these projects is around ₹48,000 Crore, which is anticipated to create nearly 8,400 direct and indirect jobs.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
The Mizoram project will include eight 300-MW units, having an annual energy generation capacity of 4,993.2 million units.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
For the fiscal year 2023–24, these eight power sector companies planned to invest a total of ₹60,805.22 Crore annually.Read More
