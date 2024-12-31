Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 23 Oct 2024

SJVN Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday 7th November 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 07/11/2024 has been revised to 05/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 07/11/2024 has been revised to 05/11/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024) Financial Results for the period ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

SJVN Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday 9th August 2024 interalia to consider and approve the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. SJVN Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and in continuation of the prior intimation dated 29th July 2024, we hereby inform you that due to administrative reasons, the aforesaid Board Meeting has been rescheduled to Monday, 12th August 2024 for consideration and approval of the Companys financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. In compliance with the SEBI Listing Regulations, please find attached the financial results for the quarter ending 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024) SJVN Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and in continuation of the prior intimation dated 1st August 2024, we hereby inform you that due to administrative reasons, the aforesaid Board Meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday, 13th August 2024 for consideration and approval of the Companys financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024) In compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today accorded in-principle approval for monetisation through Securitisation of partial future revenue/ Return on Equity of the Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 15 May 2024

SJVN Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommend the final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), financial results of the Company (both standalone and consolidated) for the period ended 31st March 2024 (FY 2023-24), as approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held today are being forwarded herewith for your kind information and records, please. Approval of Joint Venture Financial Results In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), financial results of the Company (both standalone and consolidated) for the period ended 31st March 2024 (FY 2023-24), as approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held today are being forwarded herewith for your kind information and records, please. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

