Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements j

The revised Independent Auditors Report on Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements SJVN Limited is issued in supersession to our earlier Report dated May 29, 2024. In compliance of the Comptroller ? Auditor General (C?AG) of Indias Provisional comments dated 11th July,2024 on "key audit matter on Regulatory Deferral Account Debit Balances", which does not affect the true ? fair view and our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as expressed earlier in any manner. The revised report is issued adding the aforesaid key audit matter as pointed out by CA?G of India in our earlier Independent Auditors report. Further, we confirm that none of the figures have been undergone any change in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company as at 31st March 2024. j

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SJVN Limited (the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in Equity, Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the financial statements including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India and Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules 2015, as amended, (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit (financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income), Change in Equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter:

We draw attention to the following matters:

a. Note No. 2.2 (b) with respect to the Bagodra Solar Power Project has been transferred to SJVN Green Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary during the F.Y. 2023-24.

b. Note No. 2.16 with respect to the Land and buildings which are underutilized and not yielded the appropriate returns have been transferred from Property, plant ? equipments and classified as held for sale. Land and Building situated at Dehradun, which had been classified as held for sale during a previous year, has been sold during the year and profit on sale of the same amounting to 3370 lakh has been shown under other income.

c. Note No. 2.31 to the standalone financial statements which describes the Energy sales and interest from beneficiaries include an amount of 1748 lakh and Nil respectively (Previous year 27033 lakh and 11694 lakh) respectively pertaining to earlier years on receipt of tariff orders during the year.

d. Note No. 2.37 (a) During the financial year-2023-24, the Government of Himachal Pradesh has cancelled the allotment of the Jangi Thopan Hydro Electric Project of 804MW, which was allotted to SJVN on a BOOT basis. The company as well as the Ministry of Power, Government of India, has requested the Government of Himachal Pradesh to revoke the cancellation. Pending outcome of these requests, a provision has been created of 1776 lakhs for expenditure incurred on this project.

e. Note No. 2.37 (c) During the year Honble Delhi High Court set aside the Arbitration Tribunal Award in respect of the minimum wages case in respect of Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) vide Judgment dated 12.07.2023. This judgment by the Single Judge was challenged by the contractor in an appeal under Section 37 of the Arbitration ? Conciliation Act before the Double Bench of the Honble Delhi High Court. The Double Bench up held the judgment passed by the Single Judge. Since, there is presently no obligation on the company, the provision for the same created during earlier years has been reversed.

f. Note No. 2.47 As required by Ind AS 36, an assessment of impairment of assets was carried out and based on such assessment, the company has recognized impairment losses of 13870 lakh (PY: Nil) in respect of following renewable projects during the year-

i) In respect of Sadla Wind Power Plant, impairment loss of 10,108 lakh (PY: Nil) has been recognized under depreciation, amortization ? impairment expenses in statement of profit ? loss. The recoverable amount of the Cash Generating Unit (CGU) is value in use and has been assessed at 14,232 lakh. The carrying amount of the CGU is 24,340 lakh.

ii) In respect of Khirvire Wind Power Plant, impairment loss of 3,488 lakh (PY: Nil) has been recognized under depreciation, amortization ? impairment expenses in statement of profit ? loss. The recoverable amount of the Cash Generating Unit (CGU) is value in use and has been assessed at 10,982 lakh. The carrying amount of the CGU is 14,470 lakh.

iii) In respect of Charanka Solar PV Power Plant, impairment loss of 274 lakh (PY: Nil) has been recognized under depreciation, amortization ? impairment expenses in statement of profit ? loss. The recoverable amount of the Cash Generating Unit (CGU) is value in use and has been assessed at 1,952 lakh. The carrying amount of the CGU is 2,226 lakh.

g. Note No. 2.48(B)(v) with respect to imposition of Water Cess by Govt. of Himachal Pradesh vide notification dated 16.02.2023 on the generation of electricity in Himachal Pradesh. The company has filed writ petition against the said notification with the Honble High Court of Himachal Pradesh. Subsequently, the Honble High Court of Himachal Pradesh has ruled in favour of the company, declaring the levy unconstitutional. However, the Government of Himachal Pradesh has filed an appeal to the Supreme Court against the decision. The amount billed till date has been disclosed contingent liabilities of 28019 Lakhs.

h. Note No. 2.63 with respect to Three hydro power projects - 210MW Luhri Hydro Electric Project Stage-1, 382MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project, and 66MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project - were allotted to SJVN through Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by the Government of Himachal Pradesh (GoHP). As per clause 6 of the MOU, the detailed terms and conditions of Implementation Agreements shall be formulated with the mutual consent of GoHP and SJVN. GoHP, via letter dated 06.08.2022, forwarded a mutually agreed Implementation Agreement to be signed between GoHP and SJVN. However, Implementation Agreement for these projects is yet to be signed. Pending signing of mutually Agreed Implementation Agreement between GoHP and SJVN for these projects, SJVN has commenced work on these projects to avoid time and cost overruns and an expenditure of 226,041 Lakh has been incurred on these projects till 31.03.2024. The Government of Himachal Pradesh has issued a notice with regard to commencement of work on these projects in absence of Implementation Agreement. GoHP seeks to re-negotiate the previously agreed terms S conditions and relaxations in respect of these projects before signing of Implementation Agreement. SJVN has submitted their replies to the above notice and also filed a petition in the Honble High Court of Himachal Pradesh to address the issue. The Honble High Court has directed GoHP that no coercive action shall be taken against SJVN with regard to the subject matter of dispute. The case is currently pending and the company is actively engaged in resolving the matter. (GoHP)

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audi! Mailers

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

For each matter below, description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S.No. Key Audit Mailer How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter 1 Contingent Liabilities and provisions: We have obtained an understanding of the companys internal instructions and procedures in respect of estimation and disclosure of contingent liabilities and adopted the following audit procedures:- There are number of litigations pending before various forums against the company and the managements judgement is required for estimating the amount to be disclosed as contingent liability and for creating the adequate amount of provision, wherever required. - understood and tested the design and operating effectiveness of We identified this as a key audit matter because the estimates on which these amounts are based involve a significant degree of management judgement in interpreting the cases and it may be subject to management bias. controls as established by the management for obtaining all relevant information for pending litigation cases; - discussed with the management any material developments and latest status of legal matters; (Refer Note No. 2.48 to the Standalone Financial Statements , read with the Material Accounting Policy No. 1.18)c - examined managements judgements and assessments whether provisions are required; - considered the management assessments of those matters that are not disclosed as the probability of material outflow is considered to be remote; - reviewed the adequacy and completeness of disclosures; Based on the above procedures performed, the estimation and disclosures of contingent liabilities and creation of provisions are considered to be adequate and reasonable.

2. Properly, Plant & Equipment: We assessed the controls in place over the fixed asset cycle, evaluated the appropriateness of capitalisation process Performed tests of details on costs capitalised, the timeliness and accuracy of the capitalisation of the assets and the de-recognition criteria for assets retired from active use. In performing these procedures, we reviewed the judgements made by management including the nature of underlying costs capitalised; determination of realizable value of the assets retired from active use; the appropriateness of asset lives applied in the calculation of depreciation; the useful lives of assets prescribed in schedule II of the Companies Act, 2013 and the useful lives of certain assets as per the technical assessment of the management. There are areas where management judgement impacts the carrying value of property plant and equipment and their respective depreciation rates. These include the decision to capitalize or expense costs; the annual asset life review; the timeliness of the capitalisation of assets and the use of management assumptions and estimates for the determination or the measurement and recognition criteria for assets retired from active use. Due to the materiality in the context of the balance sheet of the Company and the level of judgement and estimates required, we consider this to be as area of significance. We have observed that the management has regularly reviewed the aforesaid judgements and there are no material deficiencies in measurement and recognition of property, plant and equipment. (Refer Note No. 2.1 to the Standalone Financial Statements, read with the Material Accounting Policy No. 1.3)

3. Capital work-in-progress (CWIP): We performed an understanding and evaluation of the system of internal control over the capital work-in-progress, with reference to identification and testing of key controls. The company is involved in various capital works like construction of new power projects, installation of new plant and machinery, civil works etc. These projects/works take a substantial period of time to get ready for intended use and due to their materiality in the context of the balance sheet of the Company, this is considered to be an area which had the significant effect on the overall audit strategy and allocation of resources in planning and completing our audit. (Refer Note No. 2.2 to the Standalone Financial Statements, read with the Material Accounting Policy No. 1.4 S 1.5) When it is ready for the intended use, we assessed the progress of the project and the intention and ability of the management to carry forward and bring the asset to its state of intended use. We assessed the timeliness and accuracy of capitalisation of assets when it is ready for the intended use. During the period under review, we found that Jangi Thopa hydro Project has been written off from the books.

4. Deferred Tax Asset relating to MAT Credit Entitlement: We have obtained an understanding for recognition of deferred tax asset The company has recognised deferred tax asset relating to MAT credit entitlement during the year. Utilization of MAT credit will result in lower outflow of Income Tax in future years. The recoverability of this deferred tax asset relating to MAT credit entitlement is dependent upon the generation of sufficient future taxable profits to utilize such entitlement within the stipulated period prescribed under the Income Tax Act,1961. relating to MAT credit entitlement. We have reviewed the estimate of management regarding future taxable profits and reasonableness of the considerations /assumptions used for the same. We identified this as a key audit matter because due to use of management estimate in forecasting future taxable profits for recognition of MAT credit entitlement considering the recoverability of such tax credits within allowed time frame as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act,1961. (Refer Note 2.40) Based on the above procedures performed, the recognition and measurement of Deferred tax asset relating to MAT credit entitlement are considered adequate and reasonable. (Refer Note 2.40)

5. Recoverability of carrying value of property plant and equipment: Our audit procedures included the following: As at 31st March 2024, the Company had significant amounts of property, plant and equipment, and capital work in progress under development which were carried at historical cost less depreciation. • Obtained and read the Companys policies, processes and procedures in respect of identification of impairment indicators, recording and disclosure of impairment charge/ (reversal) and identified key controls. For selected controls we have performed tests of controls. We focused our efforts on the Cash Generating Unit ("CGU") at (a) Sadla Wind Power Plant; (b) Khirvire Wind Power Plant;(c) Charanka Solar PV Power Plant; as it had identified impairment (charge) / reversal indicators. • Assessed through an analysis of internal and external factors impacting the Company, whether there were any indicators of impairment in line with Ind AS 36. Recoverability of property plant and equipment and capital work in progress being carried at cost has been identified as a key audit matter due to: • In relation to the CGU at (a) Sadla Wind Power Plant; (b) Khirvire Wind Power Plant; (c) Charanka Solar PV Power Plant; segment where impairment (charge) / reversal indicators were identified, obtained and evaluated the valuation models used to determine the recoverable amount by assessing the key assumptions used by management, which included: - The significance of the carrying value of assets being assessed. - Evaluated the valuation methodology adopted by the management i.e. determination of Value-in-Use in light of the facts and circumstances of the matter. - The fact that the assessment of the recoverable amount of the Companys CGU involves significant judgements about the future cash flow forecasts, start date of the plant and the discount rate that is applied. - Assessed managements forecasting accuracy by comparing prior year forecasts to actual results and assessed the potential impact of any variances. (Refer Note No. 2.1 S 2.2 to the Standalone Financial Statements, read with the material Accounting Policy No. 1.4) - Compared the production forecasts used in the impairment tests with managements approved reserves and resources estimates - Tested the weighted average cost of capital used to discount the impairment models. - Tested the integrity of the models together with their clerical accuracy. - Tested arithmetical accuracy of bifurcation of expenses - Tested the reports provided by managements external experts for impairment testing for assets of the Company • Assessed the disclosures made by the Company in this regard and evaluated the considerations leading to disclosure of above impairment (change) / reversal.

6. Regulatory Deferral Account Debit Balances and accruals of revenue pending tariff Notifications Our audit procedures based on which we arrived at the conclusion regarding reasonableness of the carrying value of Regulatory Deferral Account Debit Balances include the following: The operating activities of the Company are subject to cost of service regulations whereby tariff charged for electricity generated is based on allowable capital and other cost and expenses and stipulated return there against. The Company invoices its customers on the basis of pre-approved/ provisional tariff which is subject to truing up. Understanding and testing the design and operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management for accrual of income and determination of the amounts recoverable there against. The Company recognizes revenue as the amount invoiced to customers based on pre-approved/provisional tariff rates agreed with the regulator. As the Company is entitled to a fixed return on equity, the difference between the revenue recognized and entitlement as per the regulations is recognized as regulatory assets/ liabilities. As at March 31, 2024, the Company has recognized Regulatory Deferral Account Debit balances of 78,435 lakhs (79,612 lakhs to March 31, 2023) as given in Note 2.17 of the Standalone Financial Statements. Regulatory Deferral Accounts Debit Balances are determined based on tariff regulations and past tariff orders and are subject to verification and approval by the regulators. The Regulatory Deferral Accounts Debit Balances are recognized on undiscounted basis based on the estimates and assumptions with respect to the probability that future economic benefit will flow to the entity as a Obtaining and understanding of the amount recoverable in terms of CERC Regulations and assessing, testing and evaluating the reasonableness thereof keeping in view the significant judgements applied by the management for such assessments. The above includes the evaluation of the CERC guidelines and acceptance of the claim made by the Company in the past and the trend of disallowances on various count and adherences and compliances thereof by the management and rationale for assumptions taken under the given situation and business environment. result of actual or expected action of regulator under applicable regulatory framework and therefore recoverability thereof is dependent upon Tariff Regulations and related approvals and notifications. Assessing the application of provisions of Ind AS 114, Guidance Note on Accounting of Rate Regulated Activities issued by ICAI for recognition of regulatory deferral balances. The accruals made as above are vital and proprietary to the business in which the Company is operating. In absence of specific notification and rate fixation, these are based on the managements assumptions and estimates which are subject to finalization of tariff by CERC and commencement of operations of the Projects. Reviewing the adequacy and reasonableness of amounts recognized and measurement policies followed by the Company and adequacy of the disclosure made with respect to the same in the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, (but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon), which are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion hereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions, if required.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors

report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we

give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(5) of the Act, for the additional directions under the Companies Act 2013, we have annexed Annexure "B" to this report for the

additional direction under section 143(5) of the Companies Act 2013 as issued by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of cash flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e) In view of exemptions given vide Notification No. G.S.R. 463(E) dated 5th June 2015 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the provisions of Section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013 regarding disqualification of directors are not applicable to the company.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, kindly refer to our separate report in Annexure "C”

g) As per Notification No. GSR 463(E) dated 5th June 2015 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Government Companies. Accordingly, reporting in accordance with requirements of provisions of section 197(16) of the act is not applicable on the company.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer Note No. 2.48 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the above representations given by the management contain any material mis-statement.

v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the company is in compliance of section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of "SJVN Limiied" for the year ended March 31, 2024)

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant S equipment (PPE) and Right of Use Assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) As per information and explanation provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this program, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. However, Movable PPEs are not marked with distinctive numbers.

(c) As per information and explanation provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of Immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreement are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the company except the followings:

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value as at 31.03.2024 (Rs in Lacs) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period Held since which date Reason for not being held in name of company Building- Freehold 5* HPSEB Limited 01.08.1991 Transferor has not executed the conveyance deed.

*Original Cost of the property 15 Lacs.

d) As per information and explanation provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) As per information and explanation provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) As per information and explanation provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the physical verification of inventory is carried out once in a year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of Inventory have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has provided guarantee or securities or loans, secured or unsecured, during the year in respect of which:

(a) A. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans, provided Securities and Guarantees which are given below:-

in Lacs

Particulars Guarantees/ Securities Loans / Advances in nature of Loans Aggregate amount during the year 2023-24 - Subsidiaries 3419 90,431 - Joint Ventures - - - Associates - - Balance Outstanding as at 31.03.2024 - Subsidiaries 6,37,711 63.345 - Joint Ventures - - - Associates - -

* Including Accrued Interest of 460/- Lacs.

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans to a party other than subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same party.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has given loans to subsidiaries without specifying any terms or period of repayment in the following cases: in Lacs

Particulars Related Parties

Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - - Repayable on demand (A) - - Without specifying any terms or period of repayment (B) 90,431* Total (A+B) 90,431 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100%

*Out of 90,431 Lacs, outstanding as on 31.03.2024 amounts to 63,345 Lacs

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The company has made and maintained cost accounts and records as specified by the Central Government under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act 2013. However, we have not made a detailed examination of these accounts and records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

vii. a) The Company have liability in respect of Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of excise and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes, except for the following:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs in Lacs) Period Forum where Dispute is pending Income Tax Act Demand u/s 156 984 F.Y. 2017-18 CIT (A) Income Tax Act Demand u/s 156 819 F.Y. 2019-20 CIT (A) Income Tax Act Demand u/s 156 469 F.Y. 2020-21 CIT (A) Income Tax Act Demand u/s 156 254 F.Y. 2021-22 CIT (A) GST GST on late payment Surcharge 16233 F.Y-2023-24 Appeal to be filled GST GST under RCM on payments to Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority 10299 F.Y.-2023-24 Appeal to be Filled

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in loans or other borrowings or payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has applied the term loans for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report

that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company which have been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. a) According to information and explanation given to us the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) Based on Audit procedure performed and based on information and explanation given by the management company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a) Based on Audit procedure performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the company or no fraud on the company by its officers and employees has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provision of clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. Based on Audit procedure performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, transaction with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of

the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the

future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE

We have conducted the audit of annual accounts of "SJVN Limited" for the year ended 31st March 2024 in accordance with the directions/ sub-directions issued by the C & AG of the India under Section 143(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and certify that we have complied with all the Directions/ Sub-directions issued to us.

ANNEXURE - "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of "SJVN Limiied" for the year ended March 31, 2024)

S. No. Directions Actions taken Impact on financial statements 1 Whether the company has system in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT system Rs. If yes, the implications of processing transactions outsides IT systems on the integrity of the accounts along with the financial implications, if any, may be stated. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the Company has a system in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT system and for this purpose SAP-ERP has been implemented by the Company. Period end Financial Statements are compiled offline based on balances and transactions generated from such SAP-ERP system. Nil We have neither been informed nor we have come across during the course of our audit any accounting transactions which have been processed outside the IT system having impact on the integrity of the accounts. 2 Whether there is any restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waiver/write off of debts /loans/interest etc. made by a lender to the company due to the companys inability to repay the loan Rs. If yes, the financial impact may be stated. Whether such cases are properly accounted for Rs. (In case, lender is a Government company, then this direction is also applicable for statutory auditor of lender company). According to information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, there is no case of restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waiver/write off of debts / loans / interest etc. made by lender to the Company. Nil 3 Whether funds (grants/subsidy etc.) received/ receivable for specific schemes from central / State Government or its agencies were properly accounted for/utilized as per its term and conditions Rs. List the cases of deviation. According to information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the Company has received funds from Government of India for enabling infrastructure of Luhri Stage-1 HEP S Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project. Nil

ANNEXURE “C" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SJVN LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024.

(Referred to in paragraph 3(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date).

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of SJVN Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The company management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial Controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are

recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SJVN Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has in all material respect, an adequate internal financial controls systems over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company Considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. However, there are following issues in Internal Financial Control:

(i) It has been 4 years of implementation of SAP in SJVN. But, still there are few areas where calculations are carried out manually. The details are as under:- Bank Reconciliation Statement

- Issue of Purchase Order

We believe this should be routed through SAP in order to increase reliability on the same.

(ii) With the significant increase in borrowed funds and its utilization in multiple projects viz. "under construction" or "operational projects", the calculation of interest, its apportionment towards various under construction projects etc. shall be routed through SAP in order to increase the reliability on the same.

Management reply on Statutory Auditors Observations on Internal Financial Control-Annexure-C to the Auditors Reports (Standalone Financial Statements)

Sr. No. Auditors Observations Management Reply i. It has been 4 years of implementation of SAP in SJVN. But still there are few areas where calculations are carried out manually. The details are as under - i. The bank reconciliation statement through SAP has been implemented at the Corporate Office in the pilot phase. There are some glitches while processing the reconciliation through SAP. It will be rolled out to other units after ensuring smooth functioning and stabilization at the Corporate Office. - Bank Reconciliation Statement. - Issue of Purchase Order. We believe this should be routed through SAP in order to increase reliability on the same. The purchase order process has already been implemented in SAP. A major portion of the procurement is done through the GeM portal. All other purchase orders are generated through SAP. However, in some cases, purchase orders generated from SAP can not be issued in the same form, as certain documents such as general or specific conditions of the contract etc. need to be attached to purchase orders. ii. With the significant increase in borrowed funds and its utilization in multiple projects viz. "under construction" or "operational projects", the calculation of interest, its apportionment towards various under construction projects etc. shall be routed through SAP in order to increase the reliability on the same. ii. The processes for the calculation of interest on borrowed funds and its apportionment towards various under-construction projects have been developed in SAP and are currently being tested. After successful testing, these activities shall be routed through SAP from the financial year 2024-25.

For and on behalf of Board of Director:

(Sushil Sharma) Date: 13th August, 2024 Chairman & Managing Director Place: New Delhi DIN: 08776440

COMMENTS OF THE COMPTROLLER AND AUDITOR GENERAL OF INDIA UNDER SECTION 143(6) (B) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SJVN LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

The preparation of Standalone financial statements of SJVN Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024 in accordance with the financial reporting framework prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) is the responsibility of the management of the company. The statutory auditor appointed by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India under section 139(5) of the Act is responsible for expressing opinion on the financial statements under section 143 of the Act based on independent audit in accordance with the standards on auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act. This is stated to have been done by them vide their Audit Report dated 29 May 2024.

I, on behalf of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, have conducted a supplementary audit of the financial statements of SJVN Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024 under section 143(6)(a) of the Act. This supplementary audit has been carried out independently without access to the working papers of the statutory auditor and is limited primarily to inquiries of the statutory auditor and company personnel and a selective examination of some of the accounting records. After the audit, provisional comment of CSAG was issued on 11 July 2024 pointing out that the Independent Auditors Report dated 29 May 2024 had not included the key audit matter on Regulatory Deferral Account Debit Balance. In compliance of the provisional comment, Statutory Auditor has revised their Audit report on 05 August 2024 in supersession of their earlier Independent Auditors Report dated 29 May 2024 and has included key audit matter on Regulatory Deferral Account Debit Balance in their revised Independent Auditors Report dated 05 August 2024.

Based on my supplementary audit, I would like to highlight the following significant matter under section 143(6)(b) of the Act which has come to my attention and which in my view is necessary for enabling a better understanding of the financial statements and the related audit report.

: Comment on Balance Sheet Management Reply

C urren t A sse t s The payment of Rs1144 lakh as lease rent for the diverted forest land of

Assets- Other Current Assets (Note 2.15) :Rs15704 lakh Rampur Hydro Power Station was made under compulsion to comply with

directives from the Government of Himachal Pradesh (GoHP), to avoid Above includes an amount of 1144 lakh paid to Government of Himachal potential legal challenges, and to prevent any interruption in the

Pradesh (GoHP) during the year 2014-15 towards lease rent for diverted

forest land of Ram

the same was shown as recoverable from GoHP authorit

construction activities of the project. The company has contested thispayment, supported by a letter from the Ministry of Environment andy. Forests (GOI), which specifies that any additional conditions imposed by

SJVN Limited has been continuously pursuing the matter with the GoHP the State Government on diverted forest land reqmre prior approval from authority for refund of lease rent for the last nine years, however, GoHP the Central Government. The amount has been recorded as recoverable has not responded to the repeated requests made by SJVN Limited. There from GoHP, and the company has consistently pursued its refund through were no substantive documents available with SJVN Limited for refund of regular and documented efforts. The absence of a formal response from the lease rent from GoHP. The amount of 1144 lakh should have been GoHP does not equate to a denial of the refund. Given that the Government provided for in Other Expenses - Statement of Profit and Loss. of Himachal Pradesh is a major shareholder in the company, an amicable resolution is anticipated. Additionally, the company is contemplating to Thus, this has resulted in understatement of Other Expenses and take legal action and is confident that based on the judgement in similar overstatement of Other Current Assets (Advances to Govt. Departments- matter, the proceedings would likely be decided in its favor. unsecured, considered good) as well as profit to the extent of 1144 lakh.

According to Ind AS 37, a provision is recognized only when there is a present obligation resulting from a past event, a probable outflow of resources, and a reliable estimate of the obligation. In this case, the lease rent does not meet these criteria because the letter from the Ministry of Environment and Forests (GOI) indicates that the State Government cannot impose additional conditions without Central Government approval, making the payment legally unenforceable and negating the presence of an obligation. Therefore, creating a provision would be inconsistent with Ind AS 37. Consequently, there is no understatement of Other Expenses, no overstatement of Other Current Assets and no overstatement of Profit.

: For and on behalf of the

Comptroller S Auditor General of India For and on behalf of Board of Directors