GE T&D India Ltd Share Price

2,049.95
(0.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:49:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,025.05
  • Day's High2,095
  • 52 Wk High2,243
  • Prev. Close2,033.7
  • Day's Low2,020.9
  • 52 Wk Low 552.65
  • Turnover (lac)8,027.46
  • P/E132.1
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value59.45
  • EPS15.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52,488.97
  • Div. Yield0.1
No Records Found

GE T&D India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

2,025.05

Prev. Close

2,033.7

Turnover(Lac.)

8,027.46

Day's High

2,095

Day's Low

2,020.9

52 Week's High

2,243

52 Week's Low

552.65

Book Value

59.45

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

52,488.97

P/E

132.1

EPS

15.42

Divi. Yield

0.1

GE T&D India Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2024

arrow

28 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

GE T&D India secures ₹490 Crore SCADA order from Power Grid Corporation

GE T&D India secures ₹490 Crore SCADA order from Power Grid Corporation

15 Jul 2024|03:54 PM

Another order, worth €26 million, was placed by Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, also to be executed over two years.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.31%

Foreign: 0.30%

Indian: 59.07%

Non-Promoter- 32.44%

Institutions: 32.43%

Non-Institutions: 8.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GE T&D India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

51.21

51.21

51.21

51.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,191.73

1,021.5

1,029.08

1,071.47

Net Worth

1,242.94

1,072.71

1,080.29

1,122.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,065.95

3,452.37

3,158.7

4,331.71

yoy growth (%)

-11.19

9.29

-27.07

6.89

Raw materials

-1,433.61

-1,483.18

-1,337.55

-729.79

As % of sales

46.75

42.96

42.34

16.84

Employee costs

-409.75

-401.92

-420.45

-387.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-179.65

85.87

-302.1

318.81

Depreciation

-57.86

-65.74

-78.39

-89.86

Tax paid

19.86

-29.02

53.1

-110.05

Working capital

-148.49

-216.44

311.8

-145.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.19

9.29

-27.07

6.89

Op profit growth

-174.97

-167.53

-183.71

548.96

EBIT growth

-197.08

-162.09

-157.45

342.1

Net profit growth

-182.26

-119.93

-244.93

-340.89

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2010

Gross Sales

4,036.97

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

4,036.97

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.17

GE T&D India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GE T&D India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kirit Shantilal Parikh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rakesh Nath

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Neera Saggi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjay Sagar

Non Executive Director

Johan Bindele

Whole Time Director & CFO

Sushil Kumar

Managing Director & CEO

Sandeep Zanzaria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anupriya Garg

Non Executive Director

Fabrice Aumont

Non Executive Director

Jesus Gonzalez Gonzalez

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rathindra Nath Basu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GE T&D India Ltd

Summary

GE T&D India Limited (formerly ALSTOM T&D India Limited) is a leading player in the power transmission & distribution infrastructure business. The company has a total of 6 manufacturing sites. It comprise the entire range of transmission equipment up to Extra and Ultra High Voltages (765 kV and beyond), including air-insulated switchgear (AIS) and locally manufactured power transformers and gas-insulated switchgear (GIS). It provides power electronics solutions to create super highways and offers advanced power management Smart Grid solutions for transmission and distribution including renewable energies integration.GE T&D India Limited incorporated in March, 1957 as The English Electric Company of India (EEI). The Company started manufacturing solid-state generators and transformers, vacuum switches and electric motors in collaboration with GEC International Controls, UK and Electroimplex, Bulgaria during the year 1982-83. In 1984, the collaboration agreements were signed with GEC Power Transformers, UK, and Raydne, UK, to manufacture the medical electronic equipment. Another collaboration agreement also signed with GEC Machines, UK, to manufacture hydroelectric generators during the same period. During April of the year 1993, the company name was changed from The English Electric Company of India (EEI) to GEC Alsthom India. Areva T&D came out with a rights issue during July of the year 1994 to fund the normal capital expenditure, and bump up the long-term sources of operati
Company FAQs

What is the GE Vernova T&D India Ltd share price today?

The GE Vernova T&D India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2049.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is ₹52488.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is 132.1 and 37.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GE Vernova T&D India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is ₹552.65 and ₹2243 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd?

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.00%, 3 Years at 147.28%, 1 Year at 249.07%, 6 Month at 24.08%, 3 Month at 24.37% and 1 Month at 9.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.38 %
Institutions - 32.43 %
Public - 8.19 %

