SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹2,025.05
Prev. Close₹2,033.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹8,027.46
Day's High₹2,095
Day's Low₹2,020.9
52 Week's High₹2,243
52 Week's Low₹552.65
Book Value₹59.45
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52,488.97
P/E132.1
EPS15.42
Divi. Yield0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
51.21
51.21
51.21
51.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,191.73
1,021.5
1,029.08
1,071.47
Net Worth
1,242.94
1,072.71
1,080.29
1,122.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,065.95
3,452.37
3,158.7
4,331.71
yoy growth (%)
-11.19
9.29
-27.07
6.89
Raw materials
-1,433.61
-1,483.18
-1,337.55
-729.79
As % of sales
46.75
42.96
42.34
16.84
Employee costs
-409.75
-401.92
-420.45
-387.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-179.65
85.87
-302.1
318.81
Depreciation
-57.86
-65.74
-78.39
-89.86
Tax paid
19.86
-29.02
53.1
-110.05
Working capital
-148.49
-216.44
311.8
-145.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.19
9.29
-27.07
6.89
Op profit growth
-174.97
-167.53
-183.71
548.96
EBIT growth
-197.08
-162.09
-157.45
342.1
Net profit growth
-182.26
-119.93
-244.93
-340.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
4,036.97
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
4,036.97
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kirit Shantilal Parikh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rakesh Nath
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Neera Saggi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjay Sagar
Non Executive Director
Johan Bindele
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sushil Kumar
Managing Director & CEO
Sandeep Zanzaria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anupriya Garg
Non Executive Director
Fabrice Aumont
Non Executive Director
Jesus Gonzalez Gonzalez
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rathindra Nath Basu
Reports by GE T&D India Ltd
Summary
GE T&D India Limited (formerly ALSTOM T&D India Limited) is a leading player in the power transmission & distribution infrastructure business. The company has a total of 6 manufacturing sites. It comprise the entire range of transmission equipment up to Extra and Ultra High Voltages (765 kV and beyond), including air-insulated switchgear (AIS) and locally manufactured power transformers and gas-insulated switchgear (GIS). It provides power electronics solutions to create super highways and offers advanced power management Smart Grid solutions for transmission and distribution including renewable energies integration.GE T&D India Limited incorporated in March, 1957 as The English Electric Company of India (EEI). The Company started manufacturing solid-state generators and transformers, vacuum switches and electric motors in collaboration with GEC International Controls, UK and Electroimplex, Bulgaria during the year 1982-83. In 1984, the collaboration agreements were signed with GEC Power Transformers, UK, and Raydne, UK, to manufacture the medical electronic equipment. Another collaboration agreement also signed with GEC Machines, UK, to manufacture hydroelectric generators during the same period. During April of the year 1993, the company name was changed from The English Electric Company of India (EEI) to GEC Alsthom India. Areva T&D came out with a rights issue during July of the year 1994 to fund the normal capital expenditure, and bump up the long-term sources of operati
Read More
The GE Vernova T&D India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2049.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is ₹52488.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is 132.1 and 37.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GE Vernova T&D India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is ₹552.65 and ₹2243 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.00%, 3 Years at 147.28%, 1 Year at 249.07%, 6 Month at 24.08%, 3 Month at 24.37% and 1 Month at 9.87%.
