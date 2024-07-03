Summary

GE T&D India Limited (formerly ALSTOM T&D India Limited) is a leading player in the power transmission & distribution infrastructure business. The company has a total of 6 manufacturing sites. It comprise the entire range of transmission equipment up to Extra and Ultra High Voltages (765 kV and beyond), including air-insulated switchgear (AIS) and locally manufactured power transformers and gas-insulated switchgear (GIS). It provides power electronics solutions to create super highways and offers advanced power management Smart Grid solutions for transmission and distribution including renewable energies integration.GE T&D India Limited incorporated in March, 1957 as The English Electric Company of India (EEI). The Company started manufacturing solid-state generators and transformers, vacuum switches and electric motors in collaboration with GEC International Controls, UK and Electroimplex, Bulgaria during the year 1982-83. In 1984, the collaboration agreements were signed with GEC Power Transformers, UK, and Raydne, UK, to manufacture the medical electronic equipment. Another collaboration agreement also signed with GEC Machines, UK, to manufacture hydroelectric generators during the same period. During April of the year 1993, the company name was changed from The English Electric Company of India (EEI) to GEC Alsthom India. Areva T&D came out with a rights issue during July of the year 1994 to fund the normal capital expenditure, and bump up the long-term sources of operati

