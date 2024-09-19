|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|GE T&D India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter ended on September 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|GE T&D India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Financial Results for June quarter 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|Intimation of Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company in the Interim Capacity
|Board Meeting
|3 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|GE T&D India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that in terms of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 21 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the financial results for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 (Audited) and for the quarter ended on that date; and to consider recommendation of dividend if any. We shall in due course communicate the financial results as soon as they are approved and taken on record by the Board. In compliance with GE T&D India Limited: Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons please note that the Trading Window has already been closed with effect from April 1 2024 and shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024 (Audited) and for the quarter ended on that date are made public. Outcome of the Board Meeting Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 Resignation of Company Secretary Appointments of Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|GE T&D India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on February 5 2024 Results for the quarter ended December 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting In terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on January 18, 2024, has approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Fabrice Aumont (DIN 10465933) as an Additional Director under category of NonExecutive and Non-Independent Director with effect from January 18, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Jesus Gonzalez Gonzalez (DIN 10465956) as an Additional Director under category of Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director with effect from January 18, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. Intimation of Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR 2015 - Appointment of Director
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
Another order, worth €26 million, was placed by Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, also to be executed over two years.Read More
