iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GE T&D India Ltd Board Meeting

1,893.7
(0.35%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:12 PM

GE T&D India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
GE T&D India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter ended on September 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
GE T&D India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Financial Results for June quarter 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting16 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
Intimation of Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company in the Interim Capacity
Board Meeting3 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
GE T&D India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that in terms of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 21 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the financial results for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 (Audited) and for the quarter ended on that date; and to consider recommendation of dividend if any. We shall in due course communicate the financial results as soon as they are approved and taken on record by the Board. In compliance with GE T&D India Limited: Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons please note that the Trading Window has already been closed with effect from April 1 2024 and shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024 (Audited) and for the quarter ended on that date are made public. Outcome of the Board Meeting Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 Resignation of Company Secretary Appointments of Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
GE T&D India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on February 5 2024 Results for the quarter ended December 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting In terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on January 18, 2024, has approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Fabrice Aumont (DIN 10465933) as an Additional Director under category of NonExecutive and Non-Independent Director with effect from January 18, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Jesus Gonzalez Gonzalez (DIN 10465956) as an Additional Director under category of Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director with effect from January 18, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. Intimation of Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR 2015 - Appointment of Director

GE T&D India: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Read More
GE T&D India secures ₹490 Crore SCADA order from Power Grid Corporation

GE T&D India secures ₹490 Crore SCADA order from Power Grid Corporation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2024|03:54 PM

Another order, worth €26 million, was placed by Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, also to be executed over two years.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GE T&D India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.