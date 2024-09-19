Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024
Meeting scheduled on 08/11/2024 to consider the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended on September 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25. Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024
Meeting scheduled on 31/07/2024 to consider Financial Results for June quarter 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

Intimation of Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company in the Interim Capacity

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024
Meeting scheduled on Tuesday May 21 2024 to consider and approve the financial results for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 (Audited) and for the quarter ended on that date; and to consider recommendation of dividend if any. Trading Window closed with effect from April 1 2024 and shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the financial Results are made public. Outcome: Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. Resignation of Company Secretary. Appointments of Auditors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024
Meeting scheduled on February 5 2024 to consider Results for the quarter ended December 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024