iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GE T&D India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,008.9
(-1.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GE T&D India Ltd

GE T&D India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-179.65

85.87

-302.1

318.81

Depreciation

-57.86

-65.74

-78.39

-89.86

Tax paid

19.86

-29.02

53.1

-110.05

Working capital

-148.49

-216.44

311.8

-145.84

Other operating items

Operating

-366.14

-225.32

-15.59

-26.93

Capital expenditure

-46.34

15.84

108.25

10.06

Free cash flow

-412.48

-209.48

92.65

-16.86

Equity raised

2,150.17

2,011.43

2,441.24

1,957.31

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

541.99

914.89

698.81

618

Dividends paid

0

0

0

46.09

Net in cash

2,279.68

2,716.84

3,232.71

2,604.53

GE T&D India : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Read More
GE T&D India secures ₹490 Crore SCADA order from Power Grid Corporation

GE T&D India secures ₹490 Crore SCADA order from Power Grid Corporation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2024|03:54 PM

Another order, worth €26 million, was placed by Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, also to be executed over two years.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR GE T&D India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.