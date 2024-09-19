GE T&D India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-179.65
85.87
-302.1
318.81
Depreciation
-57.86
-65.74
-78.39
-89.86
Tax paid
19.86
-29.02
53.1
-110.05
Working capital
-148.49
-216.44
311.8
-145.84
Other operating items
Operating
-366.14
-225.32
-15.59
-26.93
Capital expenditure
-46.34
15.84
108.25
10.06
Free cash flow
-412.48
-209.48
92.65
-16.86
Equity raised
2,150.17
2,011.43
2,441.24
1,957.31
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
541.99
914.89
698.81
618
Dividends paid
0
0
0
46.09
Net in cash
2,279.68
2,716.84
3,232.71
2,604.53
