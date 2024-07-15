GE T&D India secures ₹490 Crore SCADA order from Power Grid Corporation

GE T&D India Ltd. announced receiving an order from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for the supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of SCADA/EMS control centres.

These control centres are integral to the power system, sensing its pulse, adjusting conditions, coordinating movements, and providing defense against external events. SCADA operates as an on-premise solution, with all control and data storage on a physical server.

The company aims to complete the supplies, erection, and commissioning of the project by January 2026, according to an exchange filing. The total order value is ₹490 crore, excluding the 18% GST that will be applied.

Earlier this month, GE T&D India secured a €64 million order from Grid Solutions SAS, France, for the supply and supervision of high voltage products, to be executed over two years. This is classified as a related party transaction.

Another order, worth €26 million, was placed by Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, also to be executed over two years.

At the time of writing on July 15, 2024 at 3:50 pm, shares of GE T&D India Ltd closed at ₹1680 which is a 0.10% increase than the precious close. The stock has gained a total of 573% in the last one year, and 217% since the beginning of the year.

Under the Stage 4 ASM Framework, a settlement is conducted on a gross basis with a 100% margin requirement for all clients, a price band of 5%, and individual settlement of trades without netting off.

GE T&D India is the listed entity of GE’s Grid Solutions business in India. The company has a strong presence in the power transmission and distribution business, with over 100 years of operations in India.

GE T&D India provides a versatile range of solutions for connecting and evacuating power from generation sources onto the grid, offering products from medium voltage to ultra-high voltage (1200 kV) for the power generation, transmission, and distribution industries.

The company’s product range includes power transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, instrument transformers, substation automation equipment, digital software solutions, turnkey solutions for substation engineering and construction, Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS), High Voltage DC (HVDC), and maintenance support.

With five manufacturing sites, GE T&D India is equipped to meet the industry’s growing demand for grid equipment and services. The company is focused on introducing green and digital solutions to enhance the Indian grid’s intelligence, resilience, and environmental friendliness.