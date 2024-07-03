iifl-logo-icon 1
GE T&D India Ltd Annually Results

1,988.75
(-0.12%)
Jan 9, 2025|02:49:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2010

Gross Sales

4,036.97

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

4,036.97

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.17

Total Income

4,037.14

Total Expenditure

3,596.26

PBIDT

440.89

Interest

65.66

PBDT

375.22

Depreciation

93.59

Minority Interest Before NP

94.87

Tax

0

Deferred Tax

0

Reported Profit After Tax

186.74

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

186.74

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

186.74

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.8

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

47.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

6,65,18,136

Public Shareholding (%)

27.81

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

17,25,85,904

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

72.18

PBIDTM(%)

10.92

PBDTM(%)

9.29

PATM(%)

4.62

GE T&D India: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Read More
GE T&D India secures ₹490 Crore SCADA order from Power Grid Corporation

GE T&D India secures ₹490 Crore SCADA order from Power Grid Corporation

15 Jul 2024|03:54 PM

Another order, worth €26 million, was placed by Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, also to be executed over two years.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR GE T&D India Ltd

