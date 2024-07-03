GE T&D India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
4,036.97
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
4,036.97
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.17
Total Income
4,037.14
Total Expenditure
3,596.26
PBIDT
440.89
Interest
65.66
PBDT
375.22
Depreciation
93.59
Minority Interest Before NP
94.87
Tax
0
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
186.74
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
186.74
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
186.74
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
47.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
6,65,18,136
Public Shareholding (%)
27.81
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
17,25,85,904
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
72.18
PBIDTM(%)
10.92
PBDTM(%)
9.29
PATM(%)
4.62
