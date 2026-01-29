iifl-logo

GE Vernova T&D jumps ~9% on posting robust Q3 numbers

29 Jan 2026 , 01:57 PM

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd. shares opened with another 9% jump in today’s session after the company posted a strong December quarter performance that beat Street expectations.

However, later in the day, the stock erased some gains.

At around 1.43 PM, GE Vernova T&D was trading 2.73% higher at ₹711.59, against the previous close of ₹692.70 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹723, and ₹674.01, respectively.

The company said that its net profit for the period jumped to ₹290.80 Crore against ₹142.70 Crore in the previous corresponding period. 

It reported a 58.40% y-o-y jump in its revenue for the period at ₹1,700 Crore. In the same period of previous year, the business logged revenue of ₹1,073 Crore. Revenue growth is led by healthy project execution and a strong order pipeline.

EBITDA jumped more than twice to ₹290.8 Crore compared to ₹142.7 Crore a year ago. It also witnessed improvement in operating margin to 26.7% from 16.7% last year.

The company’s order booking during the quarter was reported at ₹294 Crore. This reflects a growth of 41% against ₹208 Crore in the previous comparable period.

The company also informed that it has made an additional provision of ₹6.93 Crore in the quarter and for the nine months ended December 31, 2025. It is to account for the estimated financial impact of the four labour codes notified by the Government of India.

