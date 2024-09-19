GE T&D India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
51.21
51.21
51.21
51.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,191.73
1,021.5
1,029.08
1,071.47
Net Worth
1,242.94
1,072.71
1,080.29
1,122.68
Minority Interest
Debt
41.82
273.33
225.91
316.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.52
12.34
16.38
20.63
Total Liabilities
1,297.28
1,358.38
1,322.58
1,459.39
Fixed Assets
411.66
429.92
465.7
515.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
114.27
146.31
163.33
145.43
Networking Capital
637.25
735.35
611.14
738.49
Inventories
589.16
643.86
622.58
579.6
Inventory Days
74.11
61.27
Sundry Debtors
1,437.51
1,550.96
1,562.72
1,905.04
Debtor Days
186.04
201.4
Other Current Assets
910.21
873.95
886.99
884.16
Sundry Creditors
-892.2
-1,065.43
-1,115.89
-1,116.53
Creditor Days
132.84
118.04
Other Current Liabilities
-1,407.43
-1,267.99
-1,345.26
-1,513.78
Cash
134.1
46.8
82.4
60.2
Total Assets
1,297.28
1,358.38
1,322.58
1,459.39
