GE T&D India Ltd Balance Sheet

1,951
(-1.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

51.21

51.21

51.21

51.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,191.73

1,021.5

1,029.08

1,071.47

Net Worth

1,242.94

1,072.71

1,080.29

1,122.68

Minority Interest

Debt

41.82

273.33

225.91

316.08

Deferred Tax Liability Net

12.52

12.34

16.38

20.63

Total Liabilities

1,297.28

1,358.38

1,322.58

1,459.39

Fixed Assets

411.66

429.92

465.7

515.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

114.27

146.31

163.33

145.43

Networking Capital

637.25

735.35

611.14

738.49

Inventories

589.16

643.86

622.58

579.6

Inventory Days

74.11

61.27

Sundry Debtors

1,437.51

1,550.96

1,562.72

1,905.04

Debtor Days

186.04

201.4

Other Current Assets

910.21

873.95

886.99

884.16

Sundry Creditors

-892.2

-1,065.43

-1,115.89

-1,116.53

Creditor Days

132.84

118.04

Other Current Liabilities

-1,407.43

-1,267.99

-1,345.26

-1,513.78

Cash

134.1

46.8

82.4

60.2

Total Assets

1,297.28

1,358.38

1,322.58

1,459.39

GE T&D India : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Read More
GE T&D India secures ₹490 Crore SCADA order from Power Grid Corporation

GE T&D India secures ₹490 Crore SCADA order from Power Grid Corporation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2024|03:54 PM

Another order, worth €26 million, was placed by Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, also to be executed over two years.

Read More

