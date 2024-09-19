Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,065.95
3,452.37
3,158.7
4,331.71
yoy growth (%)
-11.19
9.29
-27.07
6.89
Raw materials
-1,433.61
-1,483.18
-1,337.55
-729.79
As % of sales
46.75
42.96
42.34
16.84
Employee costs
-409.75
-401.92
-420.45
-387.77
As % of sales
13.36
11.64
13.31
8.95
Other costs
-1,331.47
-1,422.05
-1,615.73
-2,957.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.42
41.19
51.15
68.27
Operating profit
-108.88
145.22
-215.03
256.86
OPM
-3.55
4.2
-6.8
5.92
Depreciation
-57.86
-65.74
-78.39
-89.86
Interest expense
-38.65
-59.36
-68.19
-88.28
Other income
25.74
65.76
59.51
240.09
Profit before tax
-179.65
85.87
-302.1
318.81
Taxes
19.86
-29.02
53.1
-110.05
Tax rate
-11.05
-33.79
-17.57
-34.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-159.79
56.85
-249
208.76
Exceptional items
110.17
3.46
-53.56
0
Net profit
-49.62
60.32
-302.56
208.76
yoy growth (%)
-182.26
-119.93
-244.93
-340.89
NPM
-1.61
1.74
-9.57
4.81
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
Another order, worth €26 million, was placed by Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, also to be executed over two years.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.