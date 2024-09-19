iifl-logo-icon 1
GE T&D India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,999.95
(-0.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:24:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,065.95

3,452.37

3,158.7

4,331.71

yoy growth (%)

-11.19

9.29

-27.07

6.89

Raw materials

-1,433.61

-1,483.18

-1,337.55

-729.79

As % of sales

46.75

42.96

42.34

16.84

Employee costs

-409.75

-401.92

-420.45

-387.77

As % of sales

13.36

11.64

13.31

8.95

Other costs

-1,331.47

-1,422.05

-1,615.73

-2,957.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.42

41.19

51.15

68.27

Operating profit

-108.88

145.22

-215.03

256.86

OPM

-3.55

4.2

-6.8

5.92

Depreciation

-57.86

-65.74

-78.39

-89.86

Interest expense

-38.65

-59.36

-68.19

-88.28

Other income

25.74

65.76

59.51

240.09

Profit before tax

-179.65

85.87

-302.1

318.81

Taxes

19.86

-29.02

53.1

-110.05

Tax rate

-11.05

-33.79

-17.57

-34.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-159.79

56.85

-249

208.76

Exceptional items

110.17

3.46

-53.56

0

Net profit

-49.62

60.32

-302.56

208.76

yoy growth (%)

-182.26

-119.93

-244.93

-340.89

NPM

-1.61

1.74

-9.57

4.81

GE T&D India : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Read More
GE T&D India secures ₹490 Crore SCADA order from Power Grid Corporation

GE T&D India secures ₹490 Crore SCADA order from Power Grid Corporation

15 Jul 2024|03:54 PM

Another order, worth €26 million, was placed by Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, also to be executed over two years.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

